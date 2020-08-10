The Highest-Grossing US Box Office Rom Coms From Each Year Of The 2010s

Romantic Comedies have lengthy been a staple of the film trade, and but, they usually fail to obtain the popularity they deserve. They usually turn out to be labeled as “responsible pleasures” or “cult classics” that we solely watch after we’re heartbroken or getting ready to falling in love. But, romantic comedies are a lot extra beneficial than that.

Though they’ve struggled within the field workplace, during the last decade romantic comedies have began to see their field workplace gross earnings sore to new and unbelievable heights. So, what have been the highest-grossing romantic comedies of the 2010s? Keep studying to search out out.

10 Valentine’s Day (2010)

Though the Valentine’s Day advertising workforce opted to not launch the movie on Valentine’s Day, their determination paid off as a result of the movie went on to earn $103 million on the home field workplace.

The movie, which stars an insane listing of A-list expertise from Julia Roberts and Bradly Cooper to Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner, follows these associated characters as they have a good time and keep away from Valentine’s Day. Though the movie was poorly reviewed by critics, it grew to become the highest-grossing rom-com of 2010 and is the second-biggest opening for a rom-com ever.

9 Just Go With It (2011)

No stranger to romantic comedies, Adam Sandler starred reverse of Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, and Brooklyn Decker for the 2011 movie Just Go With It. Released in February of 2011, the movie capitalized on Valentine’s Day and went on to earn $215 million on the home field workplace.

This time round, Sandler performs a person who had been left on the alter in his youth who know makes use of his marriage ceremony ring to persuade different ladies to sleep with him. However, issues take a flip when he meets “the one,” and he or she needs to fulfill his ex-wife and household.

8 Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Though Silver Linings Playbook may need drama components, at its coronary heart it is nonetheless a romantic comedy. In truth, its the highest-grossing romantic comedy of 2012 with a home field workplace of $132 million.

The movie follows Pat (Bradley Cooper) who strikes in together with his mother and father after getting divorced and being discharged from a psychological establishment. Pat finally ends up befriending Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence) who needs to assist him. The movie was a field workplace and important hit, incomes eight Academy Award nominations.

7 Warm Bodies (2013)

The romantic comedy style received a much-needed shakeup when Warm Bodies hit theaters in 2013. The paranormal zombie rom-com earned a powerful $117 million on the field workplace throughout its launch.

The movie, which was primarily based on Issac Marion’s novel, which was impressed by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, follows Julie (Teresa Palmer) as she tries to outlive in a post-apocalyptic world whereas additionally falling for R (Nicholas Hoult), a zombie. Not solely did the movie shake up the rom-com style, but it surely was additionally groundbreaking for its portrayal of zombies who show human traits.

6 The Other Woman (2014)

With a forged that features Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann, and Kate Upton, it is no shock that The Other Woman was successful in 2014. The romantic comedy was launched in April within the US went on to make $83.9 million on the home field workplace.

The Other Woman follows the lives of three ladies who all discover out that they’re in a relationship with the identical man. Fed up together with his lies, the three determine to hunt revenge on Mark (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).

5 Trainwreck (2015)

In 2015, comic Amy Schumer stepped away from the stand-up world to star within the romantic comedy Trainwreck, which she additionally penned. The raunchy comedy grew to become a essential and field workplace success incomes $110.2 million on the home field workplace.

The movie follows Schumer as she performs {a magazine} author who begins to fall in love regardless of her biggest efforts to keep away from a monogamous relationship. Trainwreck went on to be nominated for 2 Golden Globes for Best Comedy or Musical and Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical.

4 How To Be Single (2016)

Taking dwelling the title of the highest-grossing romantic comedy of 2016 is the movie How To Be Single. The movie was launched simply in time for Valentine’s Day and went on to earn $46.Eight million on the home field workplace.

With a star-studded forged that included Dakota Johnson and Rebel Wilson, the movie follows the ensemble forged as they grabble with their varied relationships standing and fall out and in of affection. Despite being the highest-grossing rom-com of the 12 months, the movie really underperformed on the field workplace.

3 The Big Sick (2017)

Inspired by Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon’s real-life relationship, The Big Sick grew to become the highest-grossing romantic comedy in 2017. The heartfelt romantic comedy earned $42.Eight million on the home field workplace.

The movie follows the fictional Kumail and Emily as their relationship is put to the check as a consequence of their cultural variations and Emily’s thriller sickness. The movie additionally grew to become one of many highest-grossing unbiased movies of the 12 months. In addition, it was nominated for Best Original Screenplay on the Academy Awards.

2 Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

2018 noticed the romantic comedy begin to make strides with range, particularly when Crazy Rich Asians hit theaters. The movie, which was impressed by a novel of the identical identify, went on to make $174.5 million on the home field workplace.

Crazy Rich Asians follows Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) as she goes to Singapore together with her boyfriend, Nick (Henry Golding) the place she finally ends up studying Nick is principally Singapore royalty. The movie was an enormous hit turning into the highest-grossing rom-com of the 2010s. In addition, it was the primary main Hollywood movie to characteristic a predominantly Asian forged since 1993.

1 Isn’t It Romantic (2019)

Rounding out the highest-grossing romantic comedies of the 2010s is the 2019 movie Isn’t It Romantic. The Rebel Wilson lead rom-com earned $48.7 million on the home field workplace throughout its launch.

The movie adopted Natalie (Wilson) who will get knocked unconscious and wakes as much as discover she’s dwelling in an alternate universe that operates like a tacky teenage romantic comedy. Though critiques have been blended, many critics and followers cherished Wilson’s efficiency and located the movie”s potential to touch upon rom-com tropes to be entertaining.

