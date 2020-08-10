The Masked Singer Australia Clues: Who Is The Queen?

Channel 10 The Queen on ‘The Masked Singer Australia’

Season Two of ‘The Masked Singer’ is returning to Australian screens this 12 months, with 12 thriller celebrities set to sing their hearts out and get viewers guessing as to who they’re. Hoping to observe in 2019 winner Cody Simpson’s footsteps, every of those stars will cover behind a dozen new masks. Competing for the title this 12 months is The Dragonfly, The Frillneck, The Echidna, The Hammerhead, The Queen, The Kitten, The Wizard, The Cactus, The Goldfish, The Bushranger, The Puppet and The Sloth.

The guessing recreation continues with the clue for The Queen: “My sporting pedigree can’t be denied… but doesn’t that just take the cake”.

Given the ‘sporting pedigree’ factor, the clue suggests this individual is an athlete or has a member of the family within the area. Meanwhile taking the cake appears to level we have now a artistic chef on our arms, or maybe a cooking present contestant or decide. Many feedback beneath the clue on Channel 10′s Instagram web page are suggesting musician Kate Miller-Heidke is the face behind the Queen masks. Yes, her 2019 Eurovision gown resembled a tiered cake, however we’re nonetheless scratching our heads in relation to the sporty hyperlink. Could it’s ‘MasterChef Australia’ decide Melissa Leong? Prior to being a meals critic, she studied financial and social sciences in college, so once more we’re undecided the place the game pedigree class would slot in.

Chris Hyde by way of Getty Images Kate Miller-Heidke performs throughout Eurovision – Australia Decides at Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on February 09, 2019 in Gold Coast, Australia.

This is what some followers have stated on Instagram: “Someone who’s an athlete, who’s possibly been on a baking show or cooking show, but their arms and waist look tiny, so maybe someone young or very thin?” “Some would say this is Courtney Act.” “I now think it’s Kate Miller-Heidke.” The Queen might be going up towards The Echidna on Monday August 10 when the present premieres. Who Are The Masked Singer Judges? This 12 months singer Dannii Minogue, comic Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and radio host Jackie O will return as judges. Joining them on the panel is comic Urzila Carlson who replaces earlier decide Lindsay Lohan.

Channel 10 ‘The Masked Singer’ judges Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson, host Osher Gunsberg and judges Dave Hughs and Jackie O