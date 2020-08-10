The Paley Center For Media Presents Programs From The First Virtual PaleyFest LA | News

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Paley Center for Media is proud to announce that PaleyFest LA, the nation’s premier tv pageant, is digital for the primary time and might be accessible for view right now beginning at 9:00 am EST on the Paley Center’s YouTube channel. These packages are free to view and sponsored by Citi.

The Virtual PaleyFest LA alternatives embrace: Netflix’s Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, YouTube’s Justin Bieber: Seasons, NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, FX on Hulu’s Mrs. America, Pop TV’s One Day at a Time, Starz’s Outlander, Netflix’s Ozark, and Netflix’s Queer Eye.

Additionally, Citi cardmembers and Paley Center Members can view an unique dialog with the solid and inventive crew from Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek, as they replicate on their sixth and closing season.

“We’re so happy to current PaleyFest LA just about for the primary time by means of our Paley YouTube channel,” stated Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “Television followers can take pleasure in this binge worthy lineup of packages that includes the tv reveals they’ve come to like all from the consolation of house.”

PaleyFest helps the Paley Center’s many training initiatives together with training workshops serving 10,000 youth yearly, the Paley Impact sequence which options packages centered round right now’s most urgent social points and the position of media in our society, and the continued preservation of the Paley Archive, that includes 160,000 traditionally important tv and radio packages.

Virtual PaleyFest LA Lineup:

Dolly Parton & Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings:

Dolly Parton, Executive Producer, Sam Haskell, Executive Producer, Kathleen Turner (Miss Mary Shaw), and Ginnifer Goodwin (Genevieve Carson)

Moderated by Jim Halterman, West Coast Bureau Chief, TV Guide Magazine/TV Insider

Justin Bieber: Seasons:

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Michael D. Ratner, Director, Scooter Braun, Executive Producer, Allison Kaye, Poo Bear, Josh Gudwin, Joe Termini, Ryan Good, and Alex Piper

Moderated by Shirley Halperin, Variety

Late Night with Seth Meyers:

Seth Meyers, Host, Mike Shoemaker, Producer, Alex Baze, Head Writer & Producer, Sal Gentile, Supervising Producer & Closer Look Supervising Writer, Amber Ruffin, Writer, and Jenny Hagel, Writer

Moderated by Meredith Blake, Los Angeles Times

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel:

Amy Sherman Palladino, Creator & Executive Producer, Daniel Palladino, Executive Producer, Rachel Brosnahan (Miriam “Midge” Maisel), Alex Borstein (Susie Myerson), Tony Shalhoub (Abe Weissman), Marin Hinkle (Rose Weissman), Michael Zegen (Joel Maisel), Kevin Pollak (Moishe Maisel), Caroline Aaron (Shirley Maisel), Jane Lynch (Sophie Lennon), Luke Kirby (Lenny Bruce), LeRoy McClain (Shy Baldwin), Stephanie Hsu, (Mei), and Sterling Ok. Brown (Reggie)

Moderator: Jessica Radloff, West Coast Editor, Glamour

Mrs. America:

Cate Blanchett (Phyllis Schlafly), Executive Producer, Rose Byrne (Gloria Steinem), Uzo Aduba (Shirley Chisholm), Sarah Paulson (Alice Macray), Margo Martindale (Bella Abzug), Ari Graynor (Brenda Feigen-Fasteau), John Slattery (Fred Schlafly), Dahvi Waller, Creator, Executive Producer, Showrunner, & Writer, Stacey Sher, Executive Producer, Ryan Fleck, Executive Producer & Director, and Coco Francini, Executive Producer

Moderated by Martha Raddatz, ABC News’ Chief Global Affairs Correspondent

One Day at a Time:

Mike Royce, Executive Producer, Brent Miller, Executive Producer, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Executive Producer,

Justina Machado (Penelope Alvarez), Rita Moreno (Lydia Riera), Isabella Gomez (Elena Alvarez), Marcel Ruiz (Alex Alvarez), Todd Grinnell (Pat Schneider), Stephen Tobolowsky (Dr. Leslie Berkowitz), India de Beaufort (Avery), Sheridan Pierce (Syd), Ed Quinn (Max Ferraro), Raquel Justice (Nora)

Moderated by Stacey Abrams, Founder, Fair Fight

Outlander:

Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser), Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Sophie Skelton (Brianna Fraser MacKenzie), Richard Rankin (Roger MacKenzie), Diana Gabaldon, Author, Maril Davis, Executive Producer, and Matthew B. Roberts, Executive Producer

Moderator: Kate Hahn, TV Guide Magazine

Ozark:

Jason Bateman (Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde), Executive Producer, Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde), Julia Garner (Ruth),

Janet McTeer (Helen Pierce), Tom Pelphrey (Ben Davis), and Chris Mundy, Executive Producer

Moderator: Dave Karger, Host, Turner Classic Movies; Special Correspondent, IMDb

Queer Eye:

Bobby Berk, Host, Karamo Brown, Host, Tan France, Host, Antoni Porowski, Host, and Jonathan Van Ness, Host

Moderated by Patrick Gomez, Editor in Chief, A.V. Club

Members Only Event

Schitt’s Creek:

Dan Levy (David Rose), Co-creator & Executive Producer, Eugene Levy (Johnny Rose), Co-creator & Executive Producer,

Catherine O’Hara (Moira Rose), Consulting Producer, and Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose)

Moderated by Patrick Gomez, Editor in Chief, A.V. Club

