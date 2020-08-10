Today’s well-known birthdays checklist for August 10, 2020 consists of celebrities Kylie Jenner, Antonio Banderas

Top movie star birthdays on August 10, 2020

Birthday needs exit to Kylie Jenner, Antonio Banderas and all the opposite celebrities with birthdays as we speak. Check out our slideshow beneath to see pictures of well-known folks turning a 12 months older on August 10 and be taught an attention-grabbing reality about every of them.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 07: Patti Austin performs onstage throughout SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s 4th Annual Patron of the Artists Awards at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on November 07, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Found

Singer Patti Austin turns 70

Fun reality: Nominated for her first Grammy in 1982

Rosanna Arquette attends the LA premiere of “My Truth: The Rape of two Coreys,” on the Directors Guild of America, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Actress Rosanna Arquette turns 61

Fun reality: Was nominated for a Golden Globe for her function in ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’

Nicole Kimpel, left, and Antonio Banderas arrive on the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Actor Antonio Banderas turns 60

Fun reality: Portrayed Pablo Picasso within the TV collection ‘Genius’

Michael Bivins, of New Edition, performs on the BET Awards on the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Singer Michael Bivins turns 52

Fun reality: Once appeared (with New Edition) in an episode of ‘Knight Rider’

Actress Angie Harmon attends the Premiere of “Despicable Me 3” on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit score ought to learn VALERIE MACON/AFP by way of Getty Images)AFP by way of Getty Images

Actress Angie Harmon turns 48

Fun reality: Used to be married to former NFL participant Jason Seahorn

Jason Ritter, left, and JoAnna Garcia Swisher current the award for brand new artist on the 51st annual CMA Awards on the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher turns 41

Fun reality: Portrayed Ariel within the ABC collection ‘Once Upon a Time’

FILE – In this May 6, 2019, file photograph, Kylie Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute profit gala in New York. Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is promoting a stake of her magnificence model to Coty, the proprietor of CoverGirl make-up.

Coty Inc. pays $600 million for a 51% stake in Kylie Cosmetics, valuing it at about $1.2 billion. Coty says it plans to launch extra merchandise underneath the Kylie model and promote them in additional international locations world wide. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner turns 23

Fun reality: Her godparents had been Frank and Kathie Lee Gifford

More celebrities with birthdays as we speak

Actor Rhonda Fleming is 97. Singer Ronnie Spector is 77. Actor James Reynolds is 74. Rock singer-musician Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) is 73. Country musician Gene Johnson (Diamond Rio) is 71. Actor Daniel Hugh Kelly is 68. Folk singer-songwriter Sam Baker is 66. Rock musician Jon Farriss (INXS) is 59. Singer Julia Fordham is 58. Journalist-blogger Andrew Sullivan is 57. Actor Chris Caldovino is 57. Singer Neneh Cherry is 56. Singer Aaron Hall is 56. Actor Sean Blakemore is 53. Rhythm-and-blues singer Lorraine Pearson (Five Star) is 53. Actor-writer Justin Theroux is 49. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 47. Actor-turned-lawyer Craig Kirkwood is 46. Singer Cary Ann Hearst (Shovels & Rope) is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer Nikki Bratcher (Divine) is 40. Actor Aaron Staton is 40. Actor Ryan Eggold is 36. Actor Charley Koontz is 33. Actor Lucas Till is 30. Actor Jeremy Maguire is 9.

Other widespread or historic birthdays on August 10th

Edward Doheny, drilled first business oil wells in Los Angeles

Herbert Hoover, 31st U.S. president

Charles Darrow, contributed to creation of Monopoly sport

Jack Haley, actor (Tin Man)

Rocky Colavito, former Indians outfielder (87)

with The Associated Press and HistoryOrb.com

