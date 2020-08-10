Today’s well-known birthdays checklist for August 10, 2020 consists of celebrities Kylie Jenner, Antonio Banderas

Top movie star birthdays on August 10, 2020
Birthday needs exit to Kylie Jenner, Antonio Banderas and all the opposite celebrities with birthdays as we speak. Check out our slideshow beneath to see pictures of well-known folks turning a 12 months older on August 10 and be taught an attention-grabbing reality about every of them.
Singer Patti Austin turns 70
Fun reality: Nominated for her first Grammy in 1982
Actress Rosanna Arquette turns 61
Fun reality: Was nominated for a Golden Globe for her function in ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’
Actor Antonio Banderas turns 60
Fun reality: Portrayed Pablo Picasso within the TV collection ‘Genius’
Singer Michael Bivins turns 52
Fun reality: Once appeared (with New Edition) in an episode of ‘Knight Rider’
Actress Angie Harmon turns 48
Fun reality: Used to be married to former NFL participant Jason Seahorn
Actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher turns 41
Fun reality: Portrayed Ariel within the ABC collection ‘Once Upon a Time’
Reality TV star Kylie Jenner turns 23
Fun reality: Her godparents had been Frank and Kathie Lee Gifford
More celebrities with birthdays as we speak
Actor Rhonda Fleming is 97. Singer Ronnie Spector is 77. Actor James Reynolds is 74. Rock singer-musician Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) is 73. Country musician Gene Johnson (Diamond Rio) is 71. Actor Daniel Hugh Kelly is 68. Folk singer-songwriter Sam Baker is 66. Rock musician Jon Farriss (INXS) is 59. Singer Julia Fordham is 58. Journalist-blogger Andrew Sullivan is 57. Actor Chris Caldovino is 57. Singer Neneh Cherry is 56. Singer Aaron Hall is 56. Actor Sean Blakemore is 53. Rhythm-and-blues singer Lorraine Pearson (Five Star) is 53. Actor-writer Justin Theroux is 49. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 47. Actor-turned-lawyer Craig Kirkwood is 46. Singer Cary Ann Hearst (Shovels & Rope) is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer Nikki Bratcher (Divine) is 40. Actor Aaron Staton is 40. Actor Ryan Eggold is 36. Actor Charley Koontz is 33. Actor Lucas Till is 30. Actor Jeremy Maguire is 9.
Other widespread or historic birthdays on August 10th
Edward Doheny, drilled first business oil wells in Los Angeles
Herbert Hoover, 31st U.S. president
Charles Darrow, contributed to creation of Monopoly sport
Jack Haley, actor (Tin Man)
Rocky Colavito, former Indians outfielder (87)
with The Associated Press and HistoryOrb.com
Celebrity enjoyable info
Emilia Clarke
Sophie Turner
Jason Momoa
Danielle Fishel and the ‘Boy Meets World’ forged
Chris Hemsworth
Amanda Seyfried
Kat Dennings
Robert Downey Jr.
Alyson Hannigan
Tiffani Amber Thiessen
Miley Cyrus
Emma Stone
Seth MacFarlane
Mark Hamill
Jennifer Lawrence & Mila Kunis
David Hasselhoff
Lindsay Lohan
Natalie Portman
George Clooney
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Emma Watson
Alec Baldwin
Jenna Fischer
Kate Mara
Jennifer Aniston
Alan Alda
Betty White
Dave Matthews
Danica McKellar
Taylor Swift
Britney Spears
Bill Nye
Scarlett Johansson
Rachel McAdams
Demi Moore
Julia Roberts
Movie and TV enjoyable info & extra
10 well-known administrators who shot episodes of ‘The Office’
15 enjoyable info about ‘The Office’
The Royal Family: Who is subsequent in line for the British Throne?
30 celebrities who had been visitor stars on ‘The Office’
88 celebrities who had been born in Canada
In memoriam: Celebrities we misplaced in 2019 | 2018
Oscars hosts since 1989
25 Fun info about ‘Friends’ | 25 celebrities who appeared on ‘Friends’
25 actors you did not know had been on ‘Game of Thrones’
25 actors you did not know appeared in ‘Boy Meets World’
The MCU timeline: From ‘Iron Man’ to ‘Avengers: Endgame’
20 enjoyable info about ‘The Phantom Menace’ for its 20th anniversary
15 enjoyable info about ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ to have a good time its 15th anniversary
20 enjoyable info about ‘Love Actually’
Relive your childhood with these 120 Hanna-Barbera cartoons
Fun info about ‘The Big Lebowski’ and 20 different motion pictures turning 20 in 2018
Fun info about ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ for its 20th anniversary
Celebrate ‘Dirty Dancing’ turning 30 with these enjoyable info
20 enjoyable info about ‘Scream’ for its 20th anniversary
‘Romeo + Juliet’ turns 20: Where are they now
Want to see extra movie star birthdays in addition to extra enjoyable info posts? Follow me on Facebook for the newest by clicking the “like” button beneath.