Tom Treece: Seeing former chief results in troublesome flashback – News – Holland Sentinel

How bittersweet it may be to unexpectedly run into outdated pals who additionally remind you of inauspicious days passed by. Such emotion was mine just lately after encountering former Monroe City Police Chief Hank Kanavel and his spouse for the primary time in years.

The event was the shock celebration for expensive pal, Sharon Lusch. The Kanavels weren’t solely pals, however former fellow church-goers who stayed busy working throughout the church household to assist anybody in want.

After catching up on what’s occurred since final seeing one another, I couldn’t assist however remind Hank of 1 such troublesome day we shared 30-plus years in the past.

As basic supervisor of our native radio station with entry to our newsroom’s police scanner, I all the time knew when one thing heavy was occurring.

On this specific day the scanner squawking a few capturing on the town’s west facet caught my consideration. And, since nobody else was within the information division, I grabbed my moveable radio and sped to the scene.

As I drove, the radio up to date how from inside the house the shooter had simply shot out the again window of a metropolis police cruiser arriving on the location.

I parked a ways away and joined police on the command submit that they had established in a fenced yard instantly throughout the road from the house; Chief Kanavel commanded the scene. I used to be all the time welcomed as a newsman so long as I stayed out of their method.

I listened because the chief started negotiating with the shooter by way of bullhorn to surrender and are available out. Suddenly one thing turned painfully conscious to me: I acknowledged the shooter’s voice!

“Chief, I know this guy; he’s a friend,” I pleaded with Hank. “Let me go in there; I believe I can talk him out!”

“Not a chance!” he barked again at me with an accompanying look that jogged my memory of my father when there was no probability for negotiation.

I instantly felt sick to my abdomen however it was my coronary heart that started to ache. Knowing the shooter personally and the way his world had just lately imploded resulting from numerous extenuating circumstances, I feared how it might finish.

With palms clenching the rail I repeatedly fought the urge to hop the fence and race into the house to attempt to save my pal. However, figuring out my place, coupled with my nice respect for Chief Kanavel (and authority), I as an alternative known as out to the shooter; figuring out myself, I begged him to give up.

“Sorry, bro,” he responded. “Can’t do it.”

Sadly, not lengthy after, a single gunshot rang out from inside the house; the siege – together with my pal’s life – was over.

As lengthy as I stay I cannot solely keep in mind the combat I fought with myself that day, but in addition the marvel if maybe I may have saved my pal by defying Hank’s order.

“I remember that day,” Hank responded after I reminded him of it.

Before saying our goodbyes I thanked him for his nice service to our metropolis throughout his legislation enforcement profession and wished him properly.

Later I questioned if man could ever have the power to program the thoughts to save lots of good recollections and delete dangerous ones as this one I’d wish to delete.

And whereas it sounds far-fetched now, figuring out the speed of advancing know-how, I count on something is feasible.

But, what do I do know.

