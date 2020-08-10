Top 10 Tunes with Jelani Alladin

Your favourite Broadway stars are sharing the tunes which can be getting them by way of quarantine.

Today’s playlist is from Jelani Alladin! Jelani made his Broadway debut as Kristoff in Frozen, however you additionally may know him from his most up-to-date bow as Hercules within the Public Works’ musical adaptation!

Listen to Jelani’s playlist beneath!

They Gon’ Wanna Come (Live)- PJ Morton

I’ve listened to this tune each evening since discovering it 2018, essentially the most motivational.

When You Believe- Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean

This duo of Broadway favorites all the time ship powerhouse vocals that hit your backbone and soul.

Come To My Garden- Broadway Boys

This association is a Sunday morning temper.

Hear My Song- Songs for a New World 2018 Encores

A really poignant inspirational second.

She’s Royal- Tarrus Riley

This tune jogs my memory of my West Indian roots and summer season bbq’s dancing with my Aunt.

Before I Let Go- Beyoncé

Anytime I must get myself off the sofa, that is what I placed on.

Japanese Denim- Daniel Caesar

Just one of many sexiest songs ever, units the vibe excellent. I’ll go away it at that.

Señorita- Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

That strolling down the road bop that makes me really feel sexier and cooler than I’ll ever be.

Rover- S1mba and DTG

My driving tune of 2020.

Savage Remix- Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé

My social gathering (in fact at residence social gathering) tune of 2020.

