Unseen display screen checks from ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ leaked

Whoa! Leaked display screen checks from “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” reveal a baby-faced Keanu Reeves hamming it up with the competitors for his position within the cult basic time-travel comedy.

The grainy discovered footage from 1986 — by no means been seen earlier than by the general public — exhibits the “John Wick” actor joking and roughhousing with Alex Winter, who would finally be forged as Bill S. Preston Esq. reverse his Theodore “Ted” Logan.

“There were lots of people auditioning,” an insider who was on the set however requested anonymity informed Newsflare.

Winter directed the just lately launched HBO doc “Showbiz Kids,” and Reeves clearly went on to main film stardom in motion blockbusters equivalent to “Speed” and “The Matrix” sequence.

Back within the day, nonetheless, their competitors for the roles included acquainted flashback faces equivalent to comic Pauly Shore (“Encino Man,” “Bio-Dome”), Matt Adler (“Teen Wolf,” “Flight of the Navigator”) and Gary Riley (“Stand by Me,” “Ruthless People”).

But the chosen “B&T” duo’s apparent chemistry put them forward of the post-Brat Pack.

In truth, the unique movie’s director Stephen Herek, 61, stated he by no means actually thought-about anybody else for Ted.

“It was right away with Keanu,” he informed the Independent. “There was just something so f - - king magnetic about the guy.”

The official trailer for the third installment within the enduring, endearingly goofy franchise — “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” due out Aug. 28 in theaters and on demand — dropped in early June. However, it’s protected to say followers have been slobbering for this promo trailer for the reason that B&T reboot was first hyped final summer season.

“We wanna say thank you to you, the fans,” Reeves, 55, says within the viral promo clip launched when manufacturing launched in March 2019. “It’s all because of you guys, and we owe you a huge debt of gratitude, so thank you — and be excellent,” Winter, 55, chimes in.

The official “Face the Music” plot synopsis: “Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends — to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.”

The sequel picks up the place 1991’s “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” left off — however, after all, “the stakes are higher than ever.” Hey, it’s produced by Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh and directed by Dean Parisot (“Galaxy Quest”), so we wouldn’t anticipate something much less.

“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” premiered in 1989, introducing the teenager buds who’re on the verge of failing out of highschool in the event that they don’t get a passing grade on their upcoming historical past report.

With the specter of Ted’s dad sending him off to navy faculty — and breaking apart their band, Wyld Stallyns — as punishment, the buddies recruit time traveler Rufus (George Carlin) to assist them ace the project. Along the way in which they meet a bunch of historic figures — from Sigmund Freud to Joan of Arc — and the remainder is cinematic historical past.