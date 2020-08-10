VERA FILES FACT SHEET: Face masks misconceptions debunked

It has been 4 months for the reason that authorities mandated the carrying of face masks outdoors residences to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus illness 2019 (COVID-19), but some officers nonetheless give improper recommendation on how you can use the protecting cowl.

President Rodrigo Duterte, for one, repeatedly suggested using gasoline or diesel to disinfect masks — which could be hazardous to at least one’s well being. (See VERA FILES FACT CHECK: Duterte negates spox; repeats improper, unsafe declare on utilizing gasoline as disinfectant)

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III was not spared by netizens when he was referred to as out for improperly carrying a masks under his nostril throughout a televised assembly with the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) on July 16.

In June, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia claimed, amongst others, that carrying masks lowers one’s immune system and causes lethargy as a consequence of lack of oxygen.

Before carrying face masks was required in April, Manila Vice Mayor Sheilah “Honey” Lacuna-Pangan wrongly mentioned in January that there have been two methods to put on surgical masks, relying on whether or not an individual is sick or not. This was disproved by respected well being establishments. (See VERA FILES FACT CHECK: Manila Vice Mayor Lacuna demos improper strategy to put on surgical masks, calls it the ‘correct’ approach)

VERA Files listed and debunked some misconceptions, together with these made or unfold by public officers, on the right use of face masks.

Claim 1: Face masks make the wearer ‘breathe back carbon dioxide,’ thus inflicting ‘lethargy and dizziness’

Fact: Medical masks, comparable to N95, are “porous,” pulmonologist Camilo Roa, former president of the Philippine College of Chest Physicians, informed VERA Files in an interview.

Medical masks and filtering facepiece respirators (FFR) filter particles however not gases, Roa mentioned. “Gases can pass through freely” until the particular person is utilizing a plastic masks that “does not allow oxygen or any gas to get through,” he mentioned in a mixture of English and Filipino.

Claims that extended use of masks trigger oxygen deficiency, carbon dioxide intoxication, or different well being challenges are “not grounded in science,” a crew of public well being specialists convened by worldwide nonprofit Meedan informed VERA Files.

Similarly, in an earlier interview, WHO informed VERA Files that “there is no evidence to show that prolonged use of face masks causes adverse effects on the brain or heart functioning.” (See VERA FILES FACT CHECK: Prolonged masks use DOES NOT trigger hypoxia)

A 2013 research recorded within the United States (U.S.) National Library of Medicine web site involving 10 nurses who wore N95 masks throughout full 12-hour shifts confirmed proof disputing the declare.

Experiencing respiratory difficulties and never getting sufficient air is “likely a response to stress or anxiety of wearing a mask,” Meedan specialists mentioned. In such instances, they mentioned specializing in regular respiratory patterns can assist.

Shallow respiratory, hyperventilation, and breath holding could cause will increase in carbon dioxide, which, in flip, results in complications and nausea — signs which can be “generally not caused by the use of masks,” Meedan specialists added.

Claim 2: Inhaling carbon dioxide whereas carrying a masks causes ‘overall exhaustion’ and ‘lowers’ the immune system

Fact: There is “absolutely no scientific evidence that mask-wearing or physical distancing weakens the immune system,” in keeping with the American Lung Association.

Roa, additionally a worldwide governor of American College of Chest Physicians for the Philippines, mentioned carbon dioxide “does not stay inside the mask” and can exit as a result of masks have “very small residual volume.” When the particular person inhales, “only a little exhaled air is rebreathed back to the lungs,” and “exhaled stale air” goes again to the atmosphere air, he mentioned.

Airtight medical masks are “designed for constant breathing,” therefore, “risks of any side effects are low,” Meedan public well being specialists mentioned.

While carbon dioxide detention or too excessive carbon dioxide, as seen in some sufferers, could make individuals sleepy, one’s immune system “is not directly impacted,” Roa added. This applies particularly to individuals who breathe a fourth of what they need to, he mentioned.

Meedan specialists mentioned carrying hermetic masks for these with particular well being points, comparable to persistent obstructive pulmonary illness, or who’re heavy people who smoke “can make breathing more difficult” and that they need to seek the advice of their healthcare suppliers on such challenges.

They added that there’s “no evidence to suggest” that fabric masks trigger suffocation.

Claim 3: People with bronchial asthma can not put on masks for lengthy durations of time

Fact: People with bronchial asthma “should wear face masks, as studies have shown masks do not reduce oxygen levels and should not make breathing more difficult,” Meedan public well being specialists mentioned.

Moreover, Roa mentioned SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can generally set off an assault, therefore asthmatics have to have a masks along with their medicines for bronchial asthma. “If necessary, oxygen can be given using the nasal catheter and a surgical mask can be worn over it to minimize generating aerosols that can carry the virus and spread it,” he mentioned.

However, these with extreme instances of bronchial asthma, carrying a masks generally is a problem, Meedan specialists mentioned. Citing the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, they advised both:

carrying do-it-yourself face masks with three layers that might not match too tightly, utilizing 100 % cotton t-shirt materials as a lot as potential; or,

tying one thing throughout one’s nostril that hangs freely, shielding the nostril and mouth.

In situations when bronchial asthma assaults are extreme, Roa mentioned people should observe their docs’ recommendation, or go to the closest well being facility.

If an individual with extreme bronchial asthma can not put on a masks “due to difficulty in breathing in general,” Meedan public well being specialists mentioned:

“…other options like using food delivery services, avoiding crowds and travel, and staying home as much as possible are ways you can protect yourself from COVID-19.”

Claim 4: Mini, moveable air air purifier necklaces could also be used as various to face masks to stop COVID-19

Fact: Mini, moveable air air purifier necklaces, comparable to the sort offered in shopper web sites, haven’t been proven to stop COVID-19 an infection as there have been no research about these units thus far, Meedan specialists mentioned.

According to Roa, the units worn across the neck are “too small to clean inhaled air” and “do not take the place of masks.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency mentioned air purifiers can assist “reduce” airborne contaminants, together with viruses, in a house or confined area. However, a transportable air cleaner by itself is “not enough” to guard individuals from COVID-19.

Claim 5: There are two methods of carrying a surgical masks, relying on whether or not you’re sick or not.

Fact: There is just one correct strategy to put on surgical masks: with the waterproof (normally coloured) facet dealing with out.

In a Jan. 24 Bloomberg interview, World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Control Director Seto Wing Hong of Hong Kong University mentioned the fitting strategy to put on a surgical masks is to have the blue coloration on the surface and the white on the within.

He mentioned the blue or coloured facet of the masks is waterproof, whereas the white facet is absorbent. (See VERA FILES FACT CHECK: Manila Vice Mayor Lacuna demos improper strategy to put on surgical masks, calls it the ‘correct’ approach)

Claim 6: Gasoline, diesel can be utilized to disinfect masks

Fact: Gasoline and diesel — each thought of poisonous substances — will not be beneficial by well being specialists for use as disinfectants.

Inhaling gasoline might “trigger asphyxiation in enclosed, poorly ventilated, or low-lying areas,” in keeping with an explainer by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Repeated or extended pores and skin contact may trigger irritation, or first- and second-degree burns, it added.

Breathing giant portions of diesel vapor, then again, might trigger dizziness, complications, drowsiness, and incoordination, amongst others, in keeping with WHO.

Claim 7: Face masks are reusable

Fact: While fabric masks could also be used greater than as soon as, medical masks, comparable to N95, are for single-use solely and needs to be discarded correctly after eight hours or when already dirty, in keeping with WHO.

In a July 21 presser, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Singh-Vergeire mentioned fabric or material masks have to be washed with cleaning soap and water after each use and hung dry beneath direct daylight.

Single-use masks, then again, can’t be washed nor moist as sure “filtering mechanisms” may lose its effectiveness, Vergeire added.

Guidelines on carrying masks



WHO, in its up to date tips on using masks, enumerated the composition of every layer of the material masks: interior layer have to be absorbent, comparable to cotton; center layer have to be non-woven materials like polypropylene; and, outer layer needs to be non-absorbent, like polyester or polyester mix. It additionally launched an interim steerage on masks that may be discovered right here.

According to a CDC explainer, masks “should not be worn” by youngsters youthful than 2 years previous, anybody who has bother respiratory, or anybody who’s unconscious, incapacitated, or unable to take away the masks with out help.

Wearing private protecting tools, comparable to masks and face shields, is just a danger discount measure not a danger avoidance, in keeping with Meedan. Maintaining hygiene, bodily distancing and different measures are nonetheless beneficial.

Using face shields



Starting Aug. 15, the Department of Transportation would require public transportation passengers to put on face shields, along with masks.

In a taped handle aired on July 31, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque mentioned carrying face shields was now among the many 4 minimal well being requirements, together with washing of arms, carrying masks, and bodily distancing.

An opinion article revealed within the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) on April 29 mentioned face shields needs to be included as a part of methods to “safely and significantly reduce transmission” of COVID-19 in a group setting, and that it could “provide a better option” than fabric masks instead of medical masks.

It cited a 2014 simulation research on efficacy of face shields in opposition to cough aerosol droplets lowering the viral publicity to 96 %. The JAMA piece, penned by Eli Perencevich of Iowa City Health Care System, famous, nonetheless, that no research have evaluated the results or potential advantages of face shields if the supply particular person coughs or sneezes.

The simulation research mentioned it may be a “useful adjunct” to respiratory safety of staff however not as an alternative.

CDC and Massachusetts Institute of Technology don’t suggest using face shields as an alternative choice to masks. CDC added that disposable face shields ought to solely be worn as soon as. Reusable face shields needs to be cleaned and disinfected after every use.

