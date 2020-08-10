WATCH Kelly Clarkson Deliver Stunning Rendition Of A Miley Cyrus Hit That Has Fans Freaking Out

Once once more, Kelly Clarkson has delivered one other charming efficiency throughout her Kellyoke section of The Kelly Clarkson Show. This time, The Voice coach took on Miley Cyrus’ hit music “The Climb” which has her followers feeling nostalgic. Take a have a look at the breathtaking cowl beneath as Kelly amazes us with each single be aware.

Kelly Clarkson Covered “The Climb” By Miley Cyrus

Both Kelly and Miley have been coaches on The Voice collectively previously and it’s fairly iconic that they assist one another’s music. Kelly belts out the tune made well-known within the 2009 movie Hannah Montana: The Movie the place Miley performs the title position of Hannah Montana. It was a smash success and lined by numerous artists on tons of actuality expertise competitions. The music has positively turn out to be a basic Disney anthem and a throwback that Kelly completely slayed whereas giving us a blast from the previous. A couple of years in the past, Kelly additionally lined Miley’s music “Wrecking Ball” at considered one of her exhibits. So the reply is sure, Kelly sounds wonderful protecting a Miley music or any music for that matter. Truthfully, Kelly’s newest cowl is strictly what you’ll want to make your quarantine simply that significantly better.

Fans Are Absolutely Loving This New Cover From Kelly

Of course, the Kelly followers let their assist for the American Idol winner recognized within the feedback on her YouTube video. “One of her absolute BEST covers – OMG she needs to record a full length” stated one fan. This was additionally a preferred request on Twitter as followers hope to see a full cowl of “The Climb” launched quickly. One Twitter person known as it “one of Kelly’s best covers she’s done.”

This is certainly considered one of Kelly’s finest covers she’s completed on @KellyClarksonTV up to now, I truthfully hope she information a full model of Miley Cyrus music, the climb, I assumed she did a tremendous 😉 job right here❤️ — Alex Moore (@hotwheelsatm) July 14, 2020

“Who’s crying?!! Well, I Am…Kelly’s voice man…gets me every time. Never remember crying over this song before but now…” stated one other fan on YouTube. “This made my day! Kelly singing ‘The Climb’ is just so wholesome. Her voice fits so well with every song, but this one especially sounds so beautiful” stated one heartfelt remark. And it didn’t cease there with one other fan saying “Omg Kelly that was freaking perfect!! Such a powerful song and the fact that you covered her song means a lot to me!! 🙂 Your vocals on that song are so phenomenal.” There are so many declarations of affection and assist for Kelly on this video.

She only recently lined the music “Linger” by The Cranberries which is yet one more must-see efficiency after beforehand protecting the music along with her workforce on The Voice. “Kelly’s covers are the best! She can sing anything and it sounds awesome! I love when she sings older 90’s-80’s songs!” commented one fan.

What music do you need to hear Kelly cowl subsequent throughout the Kellyoke section on The Kelly Clarkson Show?