What Captain America’s Role Can Be

Captain America is rumored to be concerned in Black Widow, here is what his position could be within the upcoming Cate Shortland and Scarlet Johansson film.

Chris Evans’ position within the MCU seemingly resulted in Avengers: Endgame, however there’s an attention-grabbing means Captain America might nonetheless have a task in Black Widow. A decade after the character’s debut in Jon Favreau’s Iron Man 2, the long-overdue solo movie of Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff is occurring. While it is taking a short time longer than initially anticipated as a result of coronavirus pandemic, the character will lastly be capable of spearhead a solo journey she’s deserved. Directed by Cate Shortland, the movie will likely be set within the two years between the occasions of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War – which means, no matter what occurred in Avengers: Endgame, her fellow Avengers can nonetheless issue within the narrative, together with Steve Rogers.

Since assembly one another firstly of 2012’s The Avengers, Natasha and Steve had developed a particular bond totally different from their respective dynamic from the remainder of the group. Black Widow was concerned in Captain America’s final two solo movies, and whereas she initially sided with Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) over the Sokovia Accords, she finally modified her stance, switched sides, and joined Team Cap. They additionally maintained their friendship within the five-year time hole after their defeat to Thanos in Infinity War, additional establishing their bond not simply as fellow Avengers however real mates.

With Nat offering Steve back-up in his closing two solo adventures, it is sensible that by some means the Super Soldier factored within the upcoming Marvel standalone movie. Here’s how Captain America will be concerned in Black Widow.

Where Captain America During The Events of Black Widow

Marvel Studios labored round Nat’s dying in Endgame by setting Black Widow between Civil War and Infinity War which was round two years. At this level, Captain America and all of the heroes related to him who refused to signal the Sokovia Accords have been scattered throughout after the Super Soldier jailbroke the remainder of his workforce on the finish of the film. Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Scott Lang/Ant-Man opted to remain behind to strike a home arrest take care of the federal government to be with their respective households.

Meanwhile, Steve first dropped off Bucky (Sebastian Stan) in Wakanda to proceed his rehabilitation earlier than absolutely going underground with Sam Wilson/Falcon and Wanda/Scarlet Witch. As revealed within the Infinity War Prelude #1 comedian, the Super Soldier saved himself busy within the two years earlier than Thanos (Josh Brolin) coming to Earth for the Infinity Stones by assuming his “Nomad” id from the comics and working underground whereas the federal government continued their seek for him and his allies.

Black Widow Will Re-join Captain America By The End Of (Or After) Her Movie

It’s price noting, nevertheless, that whereas Nat finally sided with Steve throughout Captain America: Civil War, she did not instantly be a part of him. By Infinity War, nevertheless, Black Widow was already with Falcon and Captain America as they turned MCU’s model of The Secret Avengers on the large display with out displaying how and once they received collectively. This signifies that someday after the 2016 movie ended, Nat contacted Steve to affix them – one thing that the upcoming Marvel Studios standalone film can shed a lightweight on.

When precisely Nat joins Steve and the remainder of Team Cap is the query. Since she was nonetheless sporting her pure pink hair throughout Black Widow, it is protected to say that Nat reunites with her fellow Avengers following the occasions of her movie. Depending on whether or not or not she instantly contacts Captain America after taking good care of her private mission is unknown. Perhaps she goes on to spend extra time together with her Russian household for a bit breather, in any other case, she might’ve sought them instantly as soon as she’s handled Taskmaster and the risk the villain posed.

How Captain America Can Feature In Black Widow

While trailers for the Black Widow promote the concept it is going to be separated from the larger MCU lore, chances are high there will likely be references to the universe, to not point out her fellow heroes peppered all through the film. There’s an emphasis on David Harbour’s Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff being Natasha’s household earlier than she discovered one other one since changing into an Avengers. Talking about Nat’s fellow Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is inevitable as a option to juxtapose her previous and new households. That stated, whereas Nat has an extended and extra private friendship with Hawkeye and an nearly romance with Bruce Banner/Hulk, Captain America will likely be extra intricately linked to the movie due to Alexei. In the comedian books, the Red Guardian is the Russian equal of the Star-Spangled Avenger. Marvel Studios’ tackle the hero is impressed by this with Harbour revealing that his Black Widow character “was the Captain America of his day for Russia.”

Aside from references to Captain America in Black Widow, the character is also straight concerned within the narrative if it reveals how Nat joins him in hiding. Seeing her make the decision to Captain America wishing to affix them would be a nifty wat to join the occasions of Captain America: Civil War and Infinity War through the upcoming Marvel standalone. Perhaps, the film may even function a small cameo from Steve, even when it is simply his voice as he and Nat provide you with a plan to fulfill.

Why Captain America Probably Won’t Appear In Black Widow

A full cameo from Captain America is feasible with out creating any continuity situation within the franchise given the place Black Widow matches within the timeline, and it will be a pleasant shock for followers, particularly those that miss Evans and the character within the franchise. Recently, even Evans admitted that he already misses enjoying Captain America.

That stated, bringing again Steve following Avengers: Endgame is not the perfect thought and Marvel Studios is aware of that. As thrilling as it is going to be to see Captain America again within the MCU by way of Black Widow, there is a very slim likelihood he’ll make a bodily look within the film. Marvel Studios is shifting away from the occasions of the Infinity Saga and onto Phase 4, and seeing somebody who embodies MCU’s first three Phases again would solely hamper their efforts to maneuver on to a brand new chapter of their storytelling. It would additionally cheapen the in any other case nice send-off Captain America had in Endgame in change for a short cameo that does not actually imply something sooner or later apart from being a gesture of fan service.

