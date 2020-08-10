What Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s Relationship Is Like One Year After Split

One 12 months in the past, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth introduced their separation. In the weeks that adopted, Cyrus would date and break up with Kaitlynn Carter earlier than finally starting thus far her present boyfriend, Cody Simpson, in October. Hemsworth filed for divorce on August 21 whereas Cyrus and Carter have been collectively. The information got here regardless of stories initially suggesting Cyrus wished to work on their relationship.

“She didn’t expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well,” a source told People at the time.“What she and Liam had for a long time was very special. It’s just hard for her to think that she will never have this again with Liam. There are really so many things that she loves about him.”

Entertainment Tonight got intel from a source about what things are like between Hemsworth and Cyrus now. Both are dating other people. (Hemsworth is with model Gabriella Brooks.) Their divorce has been finalized, and they’re legally single.

And their relationship is pretty non-existent, ET’s source said: “Miley and Liam spoke very little after their separation and any communication was more about making decisions regarding plans and property,” the source said. “They haven’t been in touch in months, and it has been for the best because they have both needed this time to heal and move on.”

The source added, “Her divorce from Liam and her new relationship with Cody was a whirlwind of change for her, but in true Miley fashion she has come out on top.”

Cyrus’ sobriety has also really changed things for her and Simpson. “Miley’s sobriety has made her very present in her relationship,” the source said. “Her decision to be sober has changed the way she thinks about life. She would describe herself as a believer in this new way of life and is looking to make sobriety a long-term lifestyle.”

Alyssa Bailey

News and Strategy Editor

Alyssa Bailey is the information and technique editor at ELLE.com, the place she oversees protection of celebrities and royals (significantly Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).

