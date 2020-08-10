What’s new & noteworthy on Home Video – August 11, 2020

His Dark Materials: The Complete First Season – I used to be by no means a fan of The Golden Compass, the 2007 movie that tailored Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials guide for the large display screen, however I do know the books are extremely widespread so I used to be intrigued when HBO introduced a brand new collection that will supposedly adapt the guide collection however do a greater job of it. And now that I’ve dug into the present, I simply must marvel… why precisely are these books so widespread? Or is it simply that it’s unadaptable? After HBO hit a house run with Watchmen, I anticipated this collection to be equally as superb — or no less than near it — however I didn’t prefer it in any respect. I had no thought what was occurring for essentially the most half, I don’t perceive why individuals’s souls — that reside in animals — are referred to as Daemons (which appears unnecessarily complicated and makes them sound like a nasty factor), and I don’t like several of the characters within the present in any respect. It takes quite a bit to make me not wish to watch James McAvoy in one thing, as he’s one among my absolute favourite actors, however even he couldn’t save this present for me. Maybe if I’d learn the books I’d really feel otherwise, however a superb present or film doesn’t require foreknowledge of the supply materials. I’m positive this present has its followers, however I’m positively not one among them.
The High Note – One of the final man theatrical casualties of the Coronavirus is that this music-themed drama starring Traces Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson, which was scheduled to be launched in March. I can’t recall if it truly made it into any theaters or not (I really feel like perhaps it bought out to a couple screens, however I’m unsure), however now it involves residence video this week, making it one of many few sort-of-theatrical releases to hit residence video prior to now two months. The movie is a principally pleasant drama that treads acquainted floor: Johnson performs Maggie, the assistant to well-known singer Grace (Ross) who’s, naturally, put upon, overworked, and under-appreciated. But Maggie desires greater than to be simply an assistant; she desires to provide. This is a narrative we’ve seen earlier than, however that doesn’t actually take away from the effectiveness of it. Ross is completely improbable in her position, and the movie strikes alongside at a fairly good tempo, with characters participating sufficient to maintain us watching. It’s not a slam dunk, however it’s an pleasant sufficient comfort-food movie, the sort that’s simple to curve up on the sofa with for a few hours.
NCIS Los Angeles: The Eleventh Season & NCIS New Orleans: The Sixth Season – While I’ve by no means been an enormous fan of the entire NCIS franchise, it’s been a relentless presence on the tv panorama for nearly 20 years now. I’ve misplaced depend however I feel there are, like 17 spin-off collection now. This week, we get the most recent residence video releases of two of them, NCIS Los Angeles: The Eleventh Season and NCIS New Orleans. First up, NCIS: Los Angeles sees LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell return in essentially the most action-packed present within the franchise. I like that the present modifications up the system just a little bit; they nonetheless clear up crimes, however this present is extra apt to characteristic gunfights and automobile chases than a number of the different ones. LL Cool J and O’Donnell have good chemistry as all the time, and the present stays an pleasant sufficient distraction in its eleventh season. NCIS: New Orleans, in the meantime, sees Scott Bakula within the lead position and is a bit more conventional within the NCIS format, though with that Louisiana bayou taste to it. I like Bakula, and the supporting forged is sweet, so despite the fact that I don’t watch this present on the common, I can recognize just a few episodes right here and there when the DVD units come round.
Eureka: The Complete Series – This is a enjoyable one! Eureka was a collection that aired on SyFy from 2006-20012, operating a complete of 5 seasons and 77 episodes, all of which have been collected in a single place on Blu-ray for the primary time. Colin Ferguson performs a former US Marshall who turns into sheriff of a sleepy northwestern city — that simply occurs to accommodate the nation’s brightest and finest scientific minds. In this distant pacific space, they develop new expertise and innovations, which — after all — work poorly when in any respect, which ends up in all kinds of complications for our poor sheriff. Eureka was a all the time a very pleasant present. The forged (which additionally included Ali Richardson Whitfield, Joe Morton, and Erica Cerra) was recreation for all kinds of goofiness, giving the present a pleasant comedic really feel that might get critical when it wanted to. Sure there particular results look just a little dated now, however hey, that is SyFy… they most likely appeared just a little dated again then! This set collects all 77 episodes on 12 discs, and the present appears to be like good on Blu-ray, plus there are some nice archival further options included. This is a enjoyable throwback for followers of the present or these early 2000s SyFy reveals that have been all the time simple, pleasant viewing experiences.
Dispatches From Elsewhere – This intriguing 10-episode collection stars Jason Segel, Sally Field, Andre Benjamin (from Outkast), Richard E. Grant, and Eve Lindley, and it’s form of exhausting one to speak about with out giving an excessive amount of away. What I’ll do is share the official longline of the present with you: “Feeling as though there’s something missing in the lives, four ordinary people stumble across a puzzle hiding just beyond the veil of everyday life, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.” That’s all I actually really feel snug sharing with out spoiling a number of the story parts, however I can inform you that the present was created and produced by Segel, and it’s simple to really feel his affect within the total really feel of issues. I’ll say this: total, I loved the present. The forged is nice and the story is intriguing. It is a type of collection that likes to dole out mysteries and preserve you questioning for a short time, which typically I can discover irritating. But total, it’s a cool little present that has a unique really feel from numerous the opposite stuff on the market proper now. Worth a glance!
Valley of the Gods – Speaking of attention-grabbing, we even have a brand new film on residence video this week referred to as Valley of the Gods, which stars Josh Hartnett, John Malkovich, and Bérénice Marlohe. So that’s already an odd pairing for my part, however add to that the truth that the movie is about three individuals (whose lives barely join) at exact opposite ends off the monetary spectrum and a Navajo legend which will or might not come to life, and you’ll see the place we’re going. I say, “may or may not” as a result of who even is aware of? This is a movie that’s all about ambiance, symbolism, and metaphor, and little or no about plot or story. I couldn’t actually comply with it at instances, and what’s worse, I didn’t actually wish to after some time. The movie is simply too lengthy (clocking in at over two hours), and it simply by no means clicks for me. The performances are good, however that’s simply not sufficient to salvage a film with both nothing to say or an excessive amount of to say. I can’t inform you which it’s.
Also Available This Week on Home Video:
- Neo Ultra Q: The Complete Series – Mill Creek continues their wonderful collection of releases of the Ultraman franchise with Neo Ultra Q: The Complete Series. This new Blu-ray launch is among the most up-to-date reveals within the collection, coming from 2013, and it was a 12-episode miniseries. Now, that is an attention-grabbing one, as a result of it’s one of many reveals I’ve seen up to now that has much less of an express Ultraman connection than lots of the different reveals up to now. It clearly takes place in the identical universe, however it’s actually bought extra of an X-Files-meets-Godzilla really feel to it, with a group of paranormal investigators… effectively, investigating issues like big monsters and peculiar phenomena. Because of this completely different take (and the truth that it’s a extra fashionable present), I feel I appreciated Neo Ultra Q greater than a number of of the opposite reveals I’ve considered up to now. It’s form of hip, form of tacky, and that mix provides the present a cool vibe that I dug. If you’ve been amassing all of the Ultraman releases from Mill Creek, you gained’t wish to miss this one, however even if you happen to haven’t, this can be a enjoyable little slice of sci-fi craziness.
- The British Invasion – This new 3-disc documentary set from Mill Creek is a bit uneven, however total a fairly strong bang on your buck contemplating it’s a funds launch. You get 5 music documentaries included, three of which give attention to The Beatles. The included movies are: The Beatles: A Long and Winding Road, Inside John Lennon, Brian Epstein: Inside the fifth Beatle, The Rolling Stones: Just for the Record, and The Who: The Vegas Job. Each of those is what you’d name an “unauthorized” documentary, which means you’re not getting music from the bands concerned, and for essentially the most half, you gained’t see too many interviews with them, both, save for some archival footage. However, since you will discover this launch on-line for $10-$15 and also you get 5 complete movies, it’s exhausting to argue with if you happen to’re a fan of the bands concerned. It will not be a revelatory expertise, however there are some attention-grabbing insights to be gleaned.
- PBS Spotlight – This week we’ve a number of new releases from PBS, principally specializing in individuals who have impacted the world. First up is Titans of the 20th Century, a six-part collection that appears at world leaders who had a big impact on the 20th century. The important focus is on Winston Churchill, Joseph Stalin, Franklin Roosevelt and Adolf Hitler, however it does additionally contact on others equivalent to Mussolini, Emperor Hirohito, Golda Meir, and John F. Kennedy. You get six episodes on two discs, and it’s a very attention-grabbing take a look at the historical past of the 20th century and the way it was formed by a handful of women and men. Next up is one other take a look at a 20th century chief, with the bio-graphical program American Experience: George W. Bush. This four-hour program provides us an in-depth take a look at Bush, his life main as much as the presidency included, however the primary focus is on his election and the eight years he spent in workplace. It’s a very attention-grabbing look again, particularly in mild of the current political state of affairs on this nation. Next up we’ve The Greatest Bond, a transferring one-hour program about wounded service veteran’s whose lives are modified by getting service canines. Even higher, the service canines are educated by feminine jail inmates! It’s an interesting take a look at how these canines change a number of individuals’s lives, what goes into coaching them, and the way the veterans study to work with them. A very nice watch! After that, we’ve American Experience: The Man Who Tried to Feed the World, one other one hour episode about Nobel Prize winner Norman Borlaug, who labored throughout the 1960s and 70s attempting to assist clear up India’s famine. He made a big impact however as with something that impacts individuals’s lives, controversy finally erupted and adopted him and his work for years. It’s a heavier watch than a number of the different programming this week, however it’s a worthwhile viewing. Finally, we’ve a children’ launch from PBS this week as effectively, the superb Berenstain Bears: Bear Family Vacation. The more moderen Berenstain Bears releases from PBS have been episode collections, however that is extra of a film, a 78-minute characteristic size animated journey. I’ve all the time loved the Berenstain Bears and I discover PBS’s animated enlargement of the books to be very pleasant. Kids ought to love this one, and I believe some mother and father will too!
- WB Archive Animation Spotlight – We have numerous new Warner Archive releases this week. As a reminder, all Warner Archive releases can be found at www.wbshop.com/warnerarchive or on-line retailers the place DVDs and Blu-rays are offered. In this primary batch, we’re going to give attention to a variety of new animated releases from the Archive. First up is Final Space: The Complete First & Second Season. While the present is animated, it’s positively not for youths. The collection follows a lone astronaut who befriends a cute little alien creature named Mooncake who can secretly destroy planets. I bear in mind watching this present early on and not likely being positive what to make of it. It has overtones of every thing from South Park to Futurama to Red Dwarf to The Orville, and there are occasions I chuckle at it and instances I discover it relatively insipid. But for these of you who prefer it, this new Blu-ray launch options each of the primary two seasons, providing you with 23 episodes whole. Switching gears, we’ve a present that’s completely geared for youths, and little ones at that, with Paddington Bear: The Complete Series. This 1989 animated collection solely lasted 13 episodes, however it’s a cute, candy little present that children will take pleasure in. It may look just a little dated now, however for fogeys whose children might have watched the superb Paddington motion pictures advert infinitum, this can be a good option to carry some new Paddington into the home, and it’s actually fairly pleasant. Finally, we’ve Taz-Mania: The Complete Third Season. I ought to point out that there’s a word on the packaging that states that Season 2’s launch was by accident labeled as Season 1, Volume 2, so if you happen to’re questioning the place the season 2 releases is, there’s your reply. Taz was all the time one among my favourite elements of the Looney Tunes universe, so I actually loved this present from 1991, which is a high-octane animated comedy journey that includes Taz and his household. It additionally options the voice skills of the large three of animation voices: Jim Cummings, Rob Paulsen, and Maurice La Marche. Lots of enjoyable!
- WB Archive Classics Spotlight – Finally this week, we’ve one other batch of releases from the Warner Archive, this time theatrical movies, all of which fall beneath the traditional Hollywood banner and all of that are debuting on Blu-ray. (Again, all Warner Archive releases can be found at www.wbshop.com/warnerarchive or on-line retailers the place DVDs and Blu-rays are offered.) First up is Romance on the High Seas, a 1948 romantic musical that stars Doris Day, however it’s extra notable for being directed by Michael Curtiz (director of Casablanca) with musical numbers by the famed Busby Berkeley. The movie’s story is fairly customary 1940s stuff, however the sure-handedness of Curtiz and the dazzle of Berkeley makes it shine just a little brighter. Next up we’ve Pride and Prejudice, and this one is the model from 1940 starring Greer Garson and Laurence Olivier. (Interestingly, the screenplay was written by Aldous Huxley, the writer of Brave New World.) This is fairly good adaptation, with Olivier particularly shining as Mr. Darcy. I’m not an enormous Pride and Prejudice fan total, however I prefer it sufficient and this can be a strong adaptation that appears fairly sharp on Blu-ray. Following that we’ve Girl Crazy, a1943 musical starring Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney and that includes music by at least George Gershwin. Garland and Rooney are terrific on display screen, and whereas I don’t get enthusiastic about musicals, it’s exhausting to not faucet your toes alongside to this one. Next is Million Dollar Mermaid, an Esther Williams traditional wherein she performs actual life swim star Annette Kellerman. Co-starring Victor Mature, the movie additionally options water/dance sequences by Busby Berkely, and there’s no denying what a distinction that may make in a movie. Williams shines within the lead position right here, and I loved this yet one more than I anticipated to. Also, unsure how a lot restoration work Warner is placing into these titles, however this one particularly appears to be like excellent on Blu-ray. Finally, we’ve Strike Up The Band, one other Rooney/Garland team-up (they have been each extremely widespread younger stars on the similar time), this one has quite a bit to love however it’s not my favourite. It’s a strong musical with plenty of nice songs, however it additionally runs a full two hours and feels a contact on the lengthy aspect. Again, Garland and Rooney are terrific collectively, it’s simply the movie as a complete didn’t get me as excited as a number of the others. Fans of the actors or traditional musicals will like it, nonetheless.