What’s new & noteworthy on Home Video – August 11, 2020

His Dark Materials: The Complete First Season – I used to be by no means a fan of The Golden Compass, the 2007 movie that tailored Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials guide for the large display screen, however I do know the books are extremely widespread so I used to be intrigued when HBO introduced a brand new collection that will supposedly adapt the guide collection however do a greater job of it. And now that I’ve dug into the present, I simply must marvel… why precisely are these books so widespread? Or is it simply that it’s unadaptable? After HBO hit a house run with Watchmen, I anticipated this collection to be equally as superb — or no less than near it — however I didn’t prefer it in any respect. I had no thought what was occurring for essentially the most half, I don’t perceive why individuals’s souls — that reside in animals — are referred to as Daemons (which appears unnecessarily complicated and makes them sound like a nasty factor), and I don’t like several of the characters within the present in any respect. It takes quite a bit to make me not wish to watch James McAvoy in one thing, as he’s one among my absolute favourite actors, however even he couldn’t save this present for me. Maybe if I’d learn the books I’d really feel otherwise, however a superb present or film doesn’t require foreknowledge of the supply materials. I’m positive this present has its followers, however I’m positively not one among them.

The High Note – One of the final man theatrical casualties of the Coronavirus is that this music-themed drama starring Traces Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson, which was scheduled to be launched in March. I can’t recall if it truly made it into any theaters or not (I really feel like perhaps it bought out to a couple screens, however I’m unsure), however now it involves residence video this week, making it one of many few sort-of-theatrical releases to hit residence video prior to now two months. The movie is a principally pleasant drama that treads acquainted floor: Johnson performs Maggie, the assistant to well-known singer Grace (Ross) who’s, naturally, put upon, overworked, and under-appreciated. But Maggie desires greater than to be simply an assistant; she desires to provide. This is a narrative we’ve seen earlier than, however that doesn’t actually take away from the effectiveness of it. Ross is completely improbable in her position, and the movie strikes alongside at a fairly good tempo, with characters participating sufficient to maintain us watching. It’s not a slam dunk, however it’s an pleasant sufficient comfort-food movie, the sort that’s simple to curve up on the sofa with for a few hours.

NCIS Los Angeles: The Eleventh Season & NCIS New Orleans: The Sixth Season – While I’ve by no means been an enormous fan of the entire NCIS franchise, it’s been a relentless presence on the tv panorama for nearly 20 years now. I’ve misplaced depend however I feel there are, like 17 spin-off collection now. This week, we get the most recent residence video releases of two of them, NCIS Los Angeles: The Eleventh Season and NCIS New Orleans. First up, NCIS: Los Angeles sees LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell return in essentially the most action-packed present within the franchise. I like that the present modifications up the system just a little bit; they nonetheless clear up crimes, however this present is extra apt to characteristic gunfights and automobile chases than a number of the different ones. LL Cool J and O’Donnell have good chemistry as all the time, and the present stays an pleasant sufficient distraction in its eleventh season. NCIS: New Orleans, in the meantime, sees Scott Bakula within the lead position and is a bit more conventional within the NCIS format, though with that Louisiana bayou taste to it. I like Bakula, and the supporting forged is sweet, so despite the fact that I don’t watch this present on the common, I can recognize just a few episodes right here and there when the DVD units come round.

Eureka: The Complete Series – This is a enjoyable one! Eureka was a collection that aired on SyFy from 2006-20012, operating a complete of 5 seasons and 77 episodes, all of which have been collected in a single place on Blu-ray for the primary time. Colin Ferguson performs a former US Marshall who turns into sheriff of a sleepy northwestern city — that simply occurs to accommodate the nation’s brightest and finest scientific minds. In this distant pacific space, they develop new expertise and innovations, which — after all — work poorly when in any respect, which ends up in all kinds of complications for our poor sheriff. Eureka was a all the time a very pleasant present. The forged (which additionally included Ali Richardson Whitfield, Joe Morton, and Erica Cerra) was recreation for all kinds of goofiness, giving the present a pleasant comedic really feel that might get critical when it wanted to. Sure there particular results look just a little dated now, however hey, that is SyFy… they most likely appeared just a little dated again then! This set collects all 77 episodes on 12 discs, and the present appears to be like good on Blu-ray, plus there are some nice archival further options included. This is a enjoyable throwback for followers of the present or these early 2000s SyFy reveals that have been all the time simple, pleasant viewing experiences.

Dispatches From Elsewhere – This intriguing 10-episode collection stars Jason Segel, Sally Field, Andre Benjamin (from Outkast), Richard E. Grant, and Eve Lindley, and it’s form of exhausting one to speak about with out giving an excessive amount of away. What I’ll do is share the official longline of the present with you: “Feeling as though there’s something missing in the lives, four ordinary people stumble across a puzzle hiding just beyond the veil of everyday life, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.” That’s all I actually really feel snug sharing with out spoiling a number of the story parts, however I can inform you that the present was created and produced by Segel, and it’s simple to really feel his affect within the total really feel of issues. I’ll say this: total, I loved the present. The forged is nice and the story is intriguing. It is a type of collection that likes to dole out mysteries and preserve you questioning for a short time, which typically I can discover irritating. But total, it’s a cool little present that has a unique really feel from numerous the opposite stuff on the market proper now. Worth a glance!

Valley of the Gods – Speaking of attention-grabbing, we even have a brand new film on residence video this week referred to as Valley of the Gods, which stars Josh Hartnett, John Malkovich, and Bérénice Marlohe. So that’s already an odd pairing for my part, however add to that the truth that the movie is about three individuals (whose lives barely join) at exact opposite ends off the monetary spectrum and a Navajo legend which will or might not come to life, and you’ll see the place we’re going. I say, “may or may not” as a result of who even is aware of? This is a movie that’s all about ambiance, symbolism, and metaphor, and little or no about plot or story. I couldn’t actually comply with it at instances, and what’s worse, I didn’t actually wish to after some time. The movie is simply too lengthy (clocking in at over two hours), and it simply by no means clicks for me. The performances are good, however that’s simply not sufficient to salvage a film with both nothing to say or an excessive amount of to say. I can’t inform you which it’s.

