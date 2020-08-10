Why is ‘ASAP Ferg is over occasion’ trending on Twitter?

ASAP Ferg is trending on Twitter for allegedly not submitting his web site gross sales to succeed in the Billboard Hot 100 for his and Nicki Minaj‘s single.

The Nicki Minaj fan base reportedly bought the track a number of occasions and are coming for ASAP Ferg for the track not putting within the high, however somewhat at #35.

ASAP Ferg is being 'cancelled' by the Nicki Minaj fan base on Twitter

Here is extra on why ASAP Ferg is getting slammed on Twitter.

Who is ASAP Ferg?

Darold Durard Brown Ferguson Jr. higher often called ASAP Ferg is an American rapper a part of the ASAP Mob group.

He was named Rookie of the Year on the 2013 BET awards.

His album Trap Lord debuted at quantity 9 on the Billboard 200 chart.

ASAP Ferg allegedly forgot to submit his sales and that is what caused the low spot in the Billboard chart

ASAP Ferg has collaborated with Ariana Grande, Ally Brooke and Elle Fanning.

Why is he trending on Twitter?

Fans are calling ASAP to be “cancelled” with the #asapfergisoverparty hashtag on account of him allegedly forgetting to submit his web site gross sales with a track he made with Nicki Minaj known as Move Ya Hips.

Nicki’s fan base, often called Barbz have been attacking ASAP as a result of they claimed to have bought the track a number of occasions and it didn’t should debut at #35 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Fans reacting to the news on Twitter

Currently, Taylor Swift holds the primary spot on the record along with her new single Cardigan simply launched from her album, Folklore. 

What has ASAP mentioned?

ASAP Ferg has but to touch upon the track’s placement however he did appear to advertise the track on Twitter when it launched July 30.

On August 5, the track reached the primary spot on iTunes music.

People are complaining that he caused the drop in the chart

What has Nicki Minaj mentioned?

Nicki additionally has not commented on the hashtag, however many Twitter customers have been tagging her within the posts as they complain about ASAP and cancelling him.

She additionally introduced earlier than releasing the one with ASAP that she was pregnant along with her first little one with husband Kenneth Petty.

Nicki Minaj has yet to comment on it

She posed kneeling on a pink mattress in excessive heels, a pink bikini backside and a embellished bikini high, an enormous smile and her arms caressing her abdomen.

She captioned the photograph: “#Preggers 💛”

Nicki shared a few different images from the being pregnant photoshoot on her Instagram, all of them displaying her child bump.

She announced her pregnancy before announcing the new single with ASAP

Alongside one of many photos, she wrote: “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage.

“Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

Who is Nicki Minaj married to?

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj sparks being pregnant rumours with pics of her husband rubbing her stomach
The song with ASAP did debut as #1 on the iTunes chart

People are threatening ASAP to submit the sales so the song reaches a lower placement

