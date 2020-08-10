Will Smith Jumps ‘Off The Deep End’ Into Shark Infested Waters for Shark Week

Will Smith is thought for his performing, comedy, and music. But this summer time, he’s including Shark Week star to his resume. The Hollywood a-lister is making his Discovery Channel debut with Will Smith: Off The Deep End. Here’s the inside track on Smith’s thrilling new Shark Week particular.

Will Smith swam with sharks for his ‘Bucket List’ collection

In 2019, in an episode of his Facebook collection, Bucket List, Smith reveals that he developed an actual worry of sharks after watching Steven Speilberg’s 1978 traditional, Jaws. The award-winning actor and musician then goes to the Bahamas to face his fears and swim with tiger sharks.

“We’re in the Bahamas, and I’m about to do my bucket list, diving with sharks,” he says within the episode. “When I came up with this bucket list idea, in my mind I was in a cage. I wasn’t like, diving free, wide open with the sharks.”

In the video, Smith says that after dwelling by his quite a few successes, he’s nonetheless trying to find extra. “I’ve achieved everything I’ve ever dreamed, and the major thing that I’m still seeking is I know there’s more than that,” he admits. “And my fear of the unknown is keeping me from that divine wisdom. When you’re not afraid to die, you’re no longer afraid to live.”

He hopes to beat his fears

The thought of swimming with sharks is terrifying for most individuals, and Smith isn’t any totally different. In the Bucket List episode, the actor was visibly nervous earlier than leaping into the swarm of lemon sharks and tiger sharks beneath him.

“I hate being scared. I hate it,” Smith says. “My whole childhood was marked by debilitating fear. It’s like, you can’t be happy if you’re scared. I just don’t want to be scared of anything, and how you get over it is you confront the fear.”

After diving in, Smith begins getting comfy with the sharks. He even musters sufficient braveness to nudge them out of his approach. “Nothing in life will ever feel like that,” he says to the digital camera after the swim. “The reason you push the envelope is because the rest of life gets more enjoyable.”

‘Will Smith: Off The Deep End’ premieres throughout Shark Week

Smith is making his Shark Week debut with Will Smith: Off The Deep End. The Discovery Channel is protecting particulars concerning the new particular below wraps. But based on the synopsis, it can characteristic Smith “diving headfirst into action, excitement, and shark-infested waters, as he confronts his fear of the open seas and the open jaws of nature’s fiercest predators.”

The particular is produced by Smith and his spouse Jada Pinkett Smith’s manufacturing home, Westbrook Media. Will Smith: Off The Deep End airs Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on the Discovery Channel.