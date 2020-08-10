Will Smith will get his tooth knocked out; Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome a child woman; Viola Davis stars in “WAP” music video parody

The “How to Get Away with Murder” actor additionally shared a hilarious image of her head photoshopped onto Kylie Jenner’s physique

Will Smith (hopefully) pulls an web prank alongside Jason Derulo, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger add a brand new member to their household, and followers edit Viola Davis into Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new music video. These are the highest headlines round Hollywood.

Will Smith is yanking the web’s chain in a brand new viral TikTok with singer, Jason Derulo.

The TikTok, which has obtained greater than 2.four million views on the app, reveals Smith supposedly making an attempt to present the “Trumpets” singer a golf lesson.

In the video, Smith makes an attempt to recenter Derulo’s kind however fails to cease him in time and Derulo seems to knock Smith’s tooth out with the golf membership.

The two posed for an epic image shortly after, so many followers are satisfied that it is a joke.

If it is not a joke, properly, he’s simply going to should “grin and bear it.”





Chris Pratt is a dad once more.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor welcomed a child woman over the weekend with spouse and creator, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Although that is Schwarzanegger’s first youngster, Pratt has a seven-year-old son, Jack, from his earlier marriage to actor Anna Farris.





The couple confirmed the start on Monday morning, posting particular person photos on social media sharing the glad information.

“We are past thrilled to announce the start of our daughter

Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Instagram, “We couldn’t be happier and we really feel extraordinarily blessed!”

This is the primary youngster for the couple who have been married in 2019.





And followers didn’t hesitate to deliver out their video modifying expertise after Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion dropped the music video for “WAP” on Friday.

Academy Award winner Viola Davis shared a hilarious photoshopped pic of her over the physique of Kylie Jenner, who’s featured within the precise music video, together with an edited video of her “How to Get Away with Murder” character-Annaliese Keating- dancing to the music.

This is not the one edit of the music video, which additionally options singer and dancer Normani. Fans have blown up Twitter with parodies of the video, together with one fictional paper firm boss.

One devoted fan of “The Office” edited Dunder Mifflin’s boss, Michael Scott into the video, including a video of him dancing behind a closed door.