Will Smith’s entrance tooth ‘knocked out’ by Jason Derulo in golf prank

To view this video please allow JavaScript, and contemplate upgrading to an internet

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Here’s a bit of tip from us to you – by no means play golf with Will Smith or Jason Derulo, as a result of sooner or later, there will be a teeth-related incident.

The actor, 51, had his entrance tooth knocked clear out by Jason when the singer, 30, took a swing together with his golf membership.

Yes, the entire thing is a prank, and no, that doesn’t make watching it any much less wince-inducing for all of us.

It all kicks off with Will providing to indicate Jason his golf approach in entrance of a digital actuality backdrop.

‘Set it up, we’re going to get your swing proper. Bend your knees a bit of bit,’ the Men In Black star instructs.

Will hurries ahead for one remaining adjustment, protesting, ‘Wait, hold up, don’t swing but!’ simply as Jason takes a monumental swing together with his membership.



Will Smith’s tooth took successful throughout golf with Jason Derulo (Picture: Instagram)



Jason took a swing at Will’s face throughout a golf lesson (Picture: Instagram)

Cue utter disaster – Will’s face ‘makes contact’ with Jason’s golf membership and his entrance tooth apparently go flying.

As the Fresh Prince Of Bel Air star kneels on the ground and groans in agony, Jason squirms and suggests, ‘You should put some ice on that…’

The Dirty Talk singer tries to go away sharpish, saying, ‘I got a thing…’ however Will’s hellbent on revenge, insisting, ‘No, it’s my flip. I’m gonna do one swing.’

‘Er, we could just talk about this,’ Jason says uncertainly, as Will grabs his membership and goes after his pal with it.



Will’s entrance tooth have been a goner (Picture: Instagram)

Entertaining, well-acted and with simply the correct amount of gore to make us really feel barely nauseous.

God, we love a TikTook prank.

Will shared a clip of the ‘incident’ on Instagram, quipping, ‘And we never saw @jasonderulo again,’ whereas Jason wrote, ‘I don’t like this recreation.’

The Bad Boys actor additionally gave followers a close-up take a look at his ‘missing’ tooth in a smiling selfie with Jason, which he captioned: ‘I gotta stop inviting @jasonderulo over.’

It’s not the primary time Jason’s had some teeth-related drama – he beforehand ‘broke’ his gnashers whereas attempting to eat corn from an influence drill.

Will’s been feeling the warmth currently, since his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith was laid naked on account of her previous relationship with rapper August Alsina.

Jada admitted throughout a candid episode of Red Table Talk that she had a romance with August whereas she and Will have been separated.

After Alsina, 27, mentioned in an interview with Angela Yee that he had a relationship with Jada, 48, the couple sat down for a dramatic version of her Facebook Watch collection.

Will confirmed they weren’t collectively on the time, saying: ‘We decided we were going to separate for a period of time, and you go figure out how to make yourself happy, and I’ll determine find out how to make myself joyful.’

Girls Trip star Jada added: ‘We were over. From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.’

‘Entanglement’ promptly became the word of 2020, with endless jokes, memes, allusions being spawned as a result – although at least Will’s got a sense of humour about it.

Got a story?

If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Selena Gomez reunites with Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie and fans are begging for a reboot

MORE: Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian reveals she was ‘shouted at in supermarkets’ over Becca and Justin story





