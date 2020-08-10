Zac Efron stepping up for ‘Three Men and a Baby’ remake

(LOS ANGELES) — Former High School Musical star Zac Efron is returning to Disney, in a remake of the 1987 hit Three Men and a Baby.
The Hollywood Reporter reveals the search is on for a director for the venture, which was initially a French film. In the 1987 model, Leonard Nimoy directed Ted Danson, Steve Guttenberg and Tom Selleck as three bachelors whose lives are turned the other way up when a child seems on their doorstep.
The movie was a success, and The Hollywood Reporter factors out it was the primary live-action Disney film to cross the $100 million mark on the field workplace. It led to a sequel that reunited the celebs, with out Nimoy, for 1990’s Three Men and a Little Baby.
Disney is the father or mother firm of ABC News.
By Stephen Iervolino
