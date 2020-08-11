10 Things We Learned From Zac Efron’s Down To Earth

Netflix’s Down to Earth with Zac Efron has made fairly an impression on its streamers. In an eight-part docu-series, Zac travels the world along with his well being guru buddy, Darin Olien. Together, the 2 find out about totally different cultures and learn how to reside a wholesome and sustainable life whereas being form to Mother Nature. It’s each humbling and eye-opening.

Each episode takes place in a distinct nation or metropolis, shedding mild on varied issues and options across the globe. And as a result of there is a ton of precious info being shared all through the collection, we’re having a look at 10 issues we realized.

10 The Longest Living Human Beings All Come From One Region

In the fourth episode, “Sardinia,” Zac and Darin make the journey to the Italian island to be taught extra about its tradition because it’s residence to a few of the oldest residing folks on the planet. What are they doing to reside that lengthy?

According to totally different specialists, they attribute Sardinians residing so lengthy because of their “blue zone” food plan, which incorporates a lot of recent greens, do-it-yourself pasta, and a low-protein food plan. Zac was bowled over by the low-protein food plan half as a result of North Americans have been advised the other.

9 Bees Don’t Get Lost In Cities

In episode seven, Zac and Darin discover themselves within the hustle and bustle of New York City earlier than flying throughout the pond to London. With each New York and London being crammed with metropolis streets and tall buildings, Zac and Darin realized about air pollution and the way bees are affected.

To keep eco-conscious, there are numerous buildings in each cities which have inexperienced roofs with beehives. In reality, a beekeeper on the present stated there have been extra bees in NYC than folks! But do not bees get misplaced in an enormous metropolis once they depart the hive? Not precisely. As the beekeeper stated, “They reside right here, they breed right here, they reside and die right here.” After flying to Central Park and even in across the parks of London to pollinate, they at all times come again to their hive.

8 The Water You’re Drinking Is Probably Wrong

In what needs to be probably the most distinctive introduction to an episode up to now, Efron and Olien meet up with their pal Anna Kendrick to get notes from water sommelier, Martin Riese. Riese provides out totally different sorts of water to point out how totally different drinkable water is around the globe.

But what water is the perfect water to drink? According to Riese, we should always by no means drink purified water as a result of water wants minerals to do its job. If it is purified, it should truly draw out the pure minerals our our bodies retailer inside us, leaving us mineral poor. When water is completed proper, it may be extra like a “medicine,” says Riese, than for hydration.

7 France Is Making Big Moves In The Drinkable Water Department

In the identical episode as above, Zac and Darin head to France from Los Angelas, the place they be taught extra about their water. Unlike different international locations around the globe, the town of Paris is specializing in making clear water seen as important for humanity and never a lot as a cash seize.

Paris put in superb water fountains all around the metropolis, providing free recent water for all. They even promote reusable water bottles in merchandising machines, so folks at all times can keep hydrated and wholesome.

6 One School In Costa Rica Is Totally Different Than American Schools

In the third episode, the lads head right down to Costa Rica to be taught extra about its schooling system, pure meals discovered within the jungle, and its wildlife. And whereas it was all superbly fascinating, the nation’s education was what made the episode distinctive.

They headed to Casa Sula School to see how their college compares to others. “The manner they be taught right here, every little thing that’s round has a objective why it is there.” There’s no homework, no checks, no segregation by grades — and all college students be taught collectively. From studying totally different languages to math and woodworking, the youngsters proven are extremely clever, conscious, and capable of be taught immediately.

5 Camu Camu Is A Huge Deal For Our Health

With Darin being a “superfood hunter,” he goes on superb excursions around the globe on the lookout for vegetation that may make us more healthy human beings. One of Darin’s favourite fruits on the planet is present in Peru’s Iquitos: camu camu.

In the eighth episode, viewers are reminded that each plant has a objective and ought to be revered for its pure properties. Camu camu, for example, has pure antioxidants and is loaded with vitamin-C. Eating it uncooked off the tree may give an individual 1,000mg of vitamin-C, however when its purchased in shops, it loses half of its useful properties. Camu camu is a game-changer in terms of flu season.

4 You Can Cook Under Ground In Iceland

In the primary episode of Down to Earth, Zac and Darin take viewers to Iceland, the place they hope to be taught extra about vitality produced by pure means.

Zac and Darin meet with a person named Siggy, who talks concerning the lively volcano throughout the lake and the way the nation makes use of the volcano’s results. Due to the warmth underground that the volcano creates, locals use the recent sand as pure ovens to make rye bread. Siggy exhibits the effervescent sand to Zac and Darin as they dig a gap and bury the bread so it might bake. To see meals being baked and cooked because of the Earth’s pure warmth was fascinating.

3 Plants Need More Respect

Along with studying about camu camu within the episode “Iquitos,” viewers be taught extra concerning the medicinal properties of vegetation that may assist people. The rainforest is stuffed with thousands and thousands of various vegetation that locals use to assist with fatigue, irritation, and aches and pains.

One plant that the group finds is named “cat’s claw.” Drinking the liquid contained in the plant will help with arthritis, irritation, and extra. Aside from cat’s claw, viewers additionally noticed how native folks collect totally different vegetation and steam them as a technique to clear previous experiences and open up the thoughts.

2 Lima Cares About Potatoes

In the fifth episode, followers head to Lima, the capital of Peru. It’s there that Zac and Darin find out how totally different cultures are taking particular steps to ensure the world by no means loses sure meals, just like the potato.

The duo go to a lab in Lima that preserves the genetic info of potatoes (and different kinds of produce) in case there is a pure catastrophe that wipes out the species. There are over 4,600 totally different sorts of potatoes and Lima has a meals financial institution to protect all of them. They even have backups in Brazil. Seeing how efficient Peru is at preserving meals to ensure its folks by no means go hungry was lovely to see.

1 Puerto Rico Is Taking Steps To Protect Its People From Mother Nature

Puerto Rico has seen its fair proportion or horrendous tropical storms, however in Down to Earth, the nation remains to be recovering from Hurricane Maria. In the episode, we be taught that the nation is defending its waters and farmers in order that the Puerto Rican persons are by no means out of meals when the subsequent storm hits.

Zac meets with the mayor as she tells him how the nation is attempting to guard itself. She believes that storms have gotten worse over time due to local weather change and the one technique to stay secure is to construct higher properties, improve the usage of photo voltaic panels, and create sustainable kitchens. The Puerto Rican folks left a mark on the 2 vacationers, and so they beloved seeing their superb contributions to their nation.

