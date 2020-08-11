10 Times Fenty’s Rihanna Was A #GirlBoss On Social Media

Coming off of the heels of simply releasing her Fenty Skin line, Rihanna’s woman boss vitality is in full impact now greater than ever. She at all times got here off as a boss in her profession even earlier than pursuing different enterprise endeavors, however in pursuing and succeeding along with her magnificence care line, that #Girlboss vitality feels amplified.

Outside of her precise companies, a few of her most boss moments got here from her strategy to social media. The Grammy winner understands how necessary a social media presence and has used it to not solely spotlight herself but in addition what she’s promoting. Here are some examples in each instances.

10 Her Meme

Those who’ve been following Rihanna for some years now are nicely conscious of her meme alter ego Rhenna, the infamous expressionless unhealthy drawing of Rihanna. The singer has by now absolutely embraced the meme in ways in which have paid in dividends.

There was as soon as some extent that Rihanna insisted on utilizing it as a profile image for all of her social media accounts. Now, she goes so far as to make use of it virtually as official branding, rocking merchandise with the meme on it. The meme has become free advertising and marketing at this level.

9 Rihanna Calls Out CBS

For these unaware of this case or simply do not bear in mind one thing that occurred in 2014, the CBS/NFL Thursday Night Football intro used to function Rihanna’s a part of “Run this Town,” however as a result of they didn’t assume the track match the intense tone of the 25-minute opener overlaying the Ray Rice scenario, CBS pull it from their airwaves.

Understandably livid, particularly when CBS determined so as to add it again the subsequent week following the outrage from her personal followers, Rihanna clapped again at CBS through Twitter.

8 Defending Her Right To Vote

Despite being a Barbados native, Rihanna does numerous optimistic issues for America, together with amplifying her voices within the title of American activism. She did that when she inspired her followers on Instagram to vote, however one commenter tried to nullify her efforts by questioning her American citizenship.

To which Rihanna identified she was an immigrant however was additionally making an attempt to assist get America collectively. She then requested if this consumer even voted himself, to which he didn’t even reply, which actually says all of it.

7 Rihanna Defends Being A Female Artist

After tweeting about being the queen bee of the music trade, one @MarkLivingstone on Twitter tried to appropriate her by saying that Michael Jackson was the king of music as a result of he has probably the most offered days live performance days for a 2002 tour.

Of course, Rihanna needed to appropriate the correcter by telling him that the distinction between herself and Michael Jackson is that she succeeded as a solo feminine artist within the trade. Rumor has it that @MarkLivingstone remains to be embarrassed to this very day.

6 Promoting Her Brand While Building Confidence

In the center of his surge of recognition, Rihanna befriended “Old Town Road” rapper, Lil Nas X. After being a celebrity for greater than a 12 months now, their friendship continues to endure they usually lately had a live video chat to advertise her Fenty Skin line.

During which, Rihanna complimented Lil Nas X on a snippet of an unreleased track by him and mentioned she was happy with him. But figuring out how viral the clip was going to go, she made positive to call drop how his pores and skin may “get glowed up” now with Fenty Skin, as a little bit of product placement. Smart boss strikes.

5 Petty For Teyana Taylor

Rapper/singer/dancer Teyana Taylor began a feud with Rihanna in 2013 after the previous posted a video overlaying Anita Baker’s “Caught Up In The Rapture.” Shadily, Rihanna posted her personal cowl shortly after, mocking Taylor’s voice. Taylor responding by suggesting Rihanna was being petty. Oh, she did not even know the half of it.

Rihanna retorted not with a tweet, however by altering her Twitter header to check the distinction between hers and Taylor’s internet price. For what it is price, Taylor’s internet price has since elevated to $Three million. Then once more, so has Rihanna’s at $600 million.

4 Being The Bigger Businesswoman

Ciara child, I like u woman! U damage my emotions actual unhealthy on TV! I’m heartbroken! That’s y I retaliated this fashion! So sorry! #letsmakeup — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 26, 2011

In case you didn’t catch by now that Rihanna is the queen of clapbacks, her beef with Ciara could also be a main instance. After Ciara made some disrespectful feedback on tv about Rihanna, Ri Ri clapped again on Twitter and the 2 had a forwards and backwards, particularly after Ciara advised that Rihanna wouldn’t wish to see her on or off a stage.

However, for the sake of sustaining a optimistic enterprise relationship no less than, Rihanna apologized and the 2 have since squashed their beef.

3 Modeling Her Own Product

If there’s something that we should always take away from this checklist, it’s how Rihanna is aware of precisely the best way to promote her merchandise to the general public and persuade us to purchase no matter it’s that she is promoting. She doesn’t want different fashions to promo her work when she has the ability to take action herself on her personal socials.

Take, for instance, final summer time, when she promoted her FU$$Y lip gloss from Fenty. To get her followers hyped for it, all she wanted to do is use a pattern on her personal lips after which pucker up for an Insta selfie.

2 Shading The Company Who Shaded Her

It is a canine eat canine world within the magnificence trade and numerous manufacturers are resorting to imply techniques so as to stiff out their competitors. Makeup Forever did that after they advised that Fenty Beauty was nothing particular after Fenty launched 40 new shades of lip gloss, whereas Makeup Forever has at all times are available in a number of totally different shades up to now.

Rihanna was not impressed or “shook.” Not solely did she throw some shade of her personal, however she additionally mentioned that Makeup Forever and their lip gloss nonetheless regarded “ashy.”

1 Donation Collab With Twitter’s Jack

Rihanna has collaborated with a numerous variety of musical artists, however her most notable collab lately was not within the title of music however within the title of charity. She teamed up with Jack Dorsey – the CEO of Twitter – to boost $4.2 million within the title of a grant that will probably be despatched to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles so as to assist home abuse victims within the metropolis.

It is already a giant deal that she is working with a billionaire to do something, however to take action for a superb trigger is every kind of admirable. Now that is a boss transfer.

