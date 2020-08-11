100 celebrities who grew up in small towns

Mel Gibson is widely known as one of the most accomplished Australian actors in Hollywood, but he was actually born in Peekskill, N.Y., where he spent the first 12 years of his life before moving with his father Down Under. His father, Hutton Gibson, was a fundamentalist religious extremist, notorious anti-Semite, and Holocaust denier who was expelled from several religious groups considered to be extreme because his views were too fringe even for them. Those skeletons came out of the younger Gibson’s closet over the last decade and a half as he was embroiled in scandals involving offensive racial language.