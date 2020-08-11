5 Celebs With Affordable Beauty Brands (& 5 More Expensive)

It appears as if nowadays many celebrities are hopping on the wonder model bandwagon, because it looks like each superstar has one now. Of course, we all know of the upper finish manufacturers that followers are usually not afraid to spend their cash on like Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, and Jeffree Star’s Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

On the opposite hand, there are fairly a couple of celebrities who’ve marketed their manufacturers to be extra inexpensive and accessible for everybody, similar to Drew Barrymore’s Flower Beauty, and Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence By Mills. Either approach, these superstar beauty strains have their devoted fan bases who’re prepared to attempt them. These are 5 celebs with inexpensive magnificence manufacturers and 5 with dearer ones.

10 Drew Barrymore – Flower Beauty (Affordable)

In 2013, Drew Barrymore determined to make her personal launch into the wonder world when she debuted Flower Beauty. Drew’s beauty line is geared to be extra inexpensive and made for anybody and everybody who needs to get artistic with make-up.

The model sells various completely different merchandise from mascara and eyeshadow to lipstick and lip gloss, to basis and concealer, to brushes and sponges. Flower Beauty is an especially inexpensive model, with basis as little as $14, eyeshadow palettes for $16, and even lipsticks for $8! You can discover Flower Cosmetics in Kroger shops, and on-line at Walmart and Ulta.

9 Jeffree Star – Jeffree Star Cosmetics (Expensive)

Back in 2014, Jeffree Star determined that he wished to place his entire life financial savings into one thing that he so desperately wished to create — a make-up line. Jeffree Star Cosmetics was born, and the corporate has been skyrocketing to the highest of all magnificence charts ever since.

With the promise of being cruelty-free and having all superb substances, Jeffree began out with simply three liquid lipstick shades. From then on out, the corporate continued to flourish, creating eye shadow palettes, concealer, lip liner, and plenty of different cosmetics. Jeffree’s merchandise may be on the pricier facet, although. His most up-to-date eyeshadow palette is $58, and his highlighters are $29.

8 Iman – Iman Cosmetics (Affordable)

IMAN Cosmetics is a cosmetics firm that was created by mannequin Iman Abdulmajid. The firm is particularly designed for girls of coloration, as Iman was uninterested in having to convey her personal basis to photoshoots since not one of the make-up would ever match her pores and skin tone. Taking issues into her personal fingers, IMAN Cosmetics was born, and it focuses on basis and different make-up for girls of coloration.

The line provides quite a lot of merchandise, from skincare to lipsticks, to bronzer and basis, all of them for affordable costs. You can discover your shade of basis for less than $16, or your new favourite lipstick for $8, and yow will discover them at your native Walmart or CVS.

7 Lady Gaga – Haus Laboratories (Expensive)

It looks as if each day one other superstar is leaping on the wonder model bandwagon. The most up-to-date superstar to hitch the wonder world is none apart from Lady Gaga. Officially making its debut in 2019, Lady Gaga launched Haus Laboratories, a make-up model that fits her completely.

Although $1 from each transaction is donated to the Born This Way Foundation, Lady Gaga’s make-up is usually a little bit expensive. She provides a liquid eyeliner for $20, a bundle of a lip gloss, lipliner, and shimmer for $49, that yow will discover on her web site.

6 Millie Bobby Brown – Florence By Mills (Affordable)

Florence By Mills is a make-up line by actress Millie Bobby Brown. Millie is greatest recognized for taking part in Eleven in Stranger Things, nonetheless, Millie has determined to make the leap into the wonder world. The model is called after her great-grandma and focuses on folks expressing themselves by way of the facility of make-up.

Since Millie is younger, her line is geared towards the youthful technology. You can discover Millie’s model in Ulta, all at an inexpensive value. Check out her lip gloss for $12, concealer for $16, and mascara for $14!

5 Kim Kardashian West – KKW Beauty (Expensive)

We all know that the Kardashians are obsessive about all issues magnificence. Kim Kardashian took a web page out of her sister Kylie’s handbook and began her very personal cosmetics line, KKW Beauty. Like every part Kardashian associated, a whole lot of Kim’s merchandise are somewhat bit expensive.

Kim’s very fashionable highlighter and contour set are available at $32, an eyeshadow palette for $45, and her very fashionable skin-perfecting physique basis is $45. Price apart, Kim is all the time restocking her hottest merchandise, because it looks as if folks cannot get sufficient of them.

4 Laura Lee – Laura Lee Los Angeles (Affordable)

Laura Lee is greatest recognized for being a magnificence YouTuber and a magnificence blogger. She first began to achieve a following when she posted magnificence ideas and how-tos on social media. After doing various collaborations with different make-up manufacturers, Laura lastly determined to make the leap and begin her personal magnificence model, Laura Lee Los Angeles.

Although you’ll be able to solely buy her merchandise from her web site, she does provide a variety of magnificence merchandise at a quite inexpensive value. One of the perfect elements about her make-up line is she provides a whole lot of completely different bundles of merchandise, so you’ll be able to actually get a bang in your buck. If you are considering single merchandise, you’ll be able to check out her single eyeshadows for $6, or her liquid lipsticks for $16!

3 Kylie Jenner – Kylie Cosmetics (Expensive)

Of course, everyone knows by now that Kylie Jenner has made an empire within the magnificence world along with her cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics. Kylie has offered tens of millions upon tens of millions of make-up merchandise, that it is really fairly spectacular.

Of course, with all that revenue, Kylie costs a few of her make-up somewhat excessive in comparison with different superstar make-up manufacturers. One of her hottest merchandise are her lip kits wherein you get a liquid lipstick and a lip liner, and so they’re priced at $29. She additionally sells concealer for $20, setting spray for $24, in addition to eyebrow kits for $45.

2 Jessica Alba – Honest Beauty (Affordable)

When Jessica Alba began the Honest Company, there was one factor sure — they might be protected, wholesome merchandise, and you’d know precisely what goes into them. Eventually, Jessica prolonged her firm to the wonder world, the place the Honest Beauty department of the corporate was born.

All of the make-up merchandise are pure, natural, and paraben-free. She provides a spread of merchandise — something from skincare, to lip balms, and tinted moisturizers, that may be bought at Target, Walgreens, CVS, and Ulta. Her merchandise are on the inexpensive facet, as you can provide her tinted lip balm for $9, or her eyebrow pencil for $10.

1 Rihanna – Fenty Beauty (Expensive)

Launched in 2017 by Rihanna, Fenty Beauty has taken the wonder world by storm. With her big selection of make-up shades, Rihanna’s model could be very inclusive, which is an enormous purpose for its recognition. In comparability to different superstar magnificence manufacturers, Rihanna’s is a bit on the upper facet.

Her greatest promoting basis is $35, and in case you want a brush to mix it in, that’ll price you one other $36 for the comb alone. Rihanna’s blushes are $20 for a single shade and $32 for a single shade of bronzer. Fenty Beauty has rave critiques, nonetheless, and followers agree that she’s well worth the cash.

