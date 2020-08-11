A-Listers In Mourning As Head Of Controversial Religion Kabbalah Dies

The head of the controversial faith Kabbalah — whose religious followers have included Madonna, Ariana Grande, Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher, Roseanne Barr, Elizabeth Taylor, Gwyneth Paltrow, Britney Spears, and Paris Hilton — has died, OK! has discovered.

Karen Berg, 77, who was dealing with a class-action lawsuit that alleged violation of employment legal guidelines by an unlimited community of unpaid labor underneath excessive circumstances for her personal private profit, died on July 30.

News of her demise has been stored comparatively quiet and out of the media glare.

But it a message to followers of Kabbalah posted on their web site, her son and inheritor to the faith, Michael, wrote: “It is with a heavy coronary heart that we share with you that this morning within the second of dawn, on the demise anniversary of the Seer of Lublin, my mom Karen selected to depart this bodily world and be a part of with the Rav and the entire tzadikim.

“While we’re stuffed with overwhelming disappointment, ache, and loss, we additionally know that she is glad now to be embraced as soon as once more by her soulmate, the Rav, and surrounded by all of the tzadikim.

“In this moment, I remember a conversation we had a few weeks ago. My mother said: ‘I will do what I can to stay in this world, but if not I have had a full and meaningful life.’ I believe she knew that those words do not express all that she has done. My mother, Karen, changed the world. She gave millions of people, her family, chevre, students, and friends, life and love. We can never repay her but I know that all that she has given us will sustain us forever.”

It is known Mrs. Berg, a widow, was a sufferer of most cancers of the esophagus, OK! has been informed.

She has been buried subsequent to her late husband Rav Phillip Berg, who died of a stroke in 2013, within the holy metropolis of Sefad, Israel.

Two weeks earlier than her demise, Mrs. Berg was dealing with renewed claims towards the Kabbalah Centre International.

Quite a few former workers of the Centre filed a lawsuit and claimed they had been induced to affix the Centre as early as 1998 and alleged that the people who management the Centre — the Bergs — function a cult that preys upon people who want to assist others.

Among Plaintiffs’ allegations are that:

They served as private assistants catering to the whims of the Bergs, together with performing menial labor and family work;

They labored seven days per week, usually for 16 to 20 hours a day, and had been at all times “on call” for the Bergs;

They had been virtually totally centered on securing ever-increasing cash and “donations” for the Centre;

The Centre skilled them to acquire, monitor, and exploit intimate particulars in regards to the lives of the Centre’s members in an effort to extract ever-larger “donations” from these members;

The Centre made main life choices for them, telling them the place to stay and work, when to marry, and whom to marry; and

They had been manipulated into giving up their materials possessions and their relationships exterior the Centre.

The case will proceed even after Mrs. Berg’s demise.

In the early to late 2000s, Kabbalah shot to prominence partly as a result of followers wore a pink string bracelet to keep at bay the evil eye, and it grew to become a standing image.

“I would never steal anyone’s boyfriend,” one follower, Lindsay Lohan, informed Elle in 2006. “It’s bad karma, and I’m a big believer in karma—hence the fact that I’ve studied Kabbalah.”

President Donald Trump‘s ex-wife Marla Maples additionally dabbled within the mystical faith.

According to at least one folklore Hollywood story, the faith bought a $four bottle Kabbalah water and Madonna allegedly tried to fill a swimming pool with it.