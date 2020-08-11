Angelina Jolie trending on Twitter, outdated pictures and movies resurface

Angelina Jolie is trending on Twitter with netizens sharing outdated pictures and movies whereas praising her charity works and wonder.

Angelina Jolie is without doubt one of the most lovely faces in Hollywood, and nobody would argue on that. Several followers are bringing again her outdated pictures and movies on Twitter to point out off her magnificence in and out.

Angelina Jolie trending on Twitter

Angelina Jolie has the appears and expertise. No surprise many have been following her profession. Her followers reward her for her charity works and look. They additionally make her a trending matter on the microblogging website with the hashtag #AngelinaJolie.

“#AngelinaJolie devotes 1/3 of her income to charity. She does a wonderful job helping people with her humanitarian work. She is such a caring person,” @SweetGal42 wrote.

“I always thought of her as a very interesting, a very good actress. In recent years of course she’s had so much publicity being on the cover of every possible publication on the world, you all of a sudden take [her talent] for granted,- #ClintEastwood on #AngelinaJolie,” one other added.

“We often don’t believe survivors, we don’t put the rights of children first or take their trauma seriously. Our child-protection services are not adequately resourced and funded – #AngelinaJolie,” one other consumer share whereas quoting Jolie’s assertion about defending kids.

They lack correct coaching. So do judges. In America, there isn't even a nationwide register of child-abuse deaths or an agreed definition of loss of life brought on by maltreatment, which means we will't even observe the size of the issue successfully. – #AngelinaJolie #DomesticViolence

It is my perception that not solely those that commit the abuse however those that cowl and dismiss it, should be held accountable. Everyone says that they're in opposition to home violence, however it's these sorts of very particular issues we have to change – #AngelinaJolie #DomesticViolence

Angelina Jolie photographed by James White (2005).

#AngelinaJolie joliemania.tumblr

The Assassination of Jesse James Premiere, New York – 18th September 2007

#AngelinaJolie ajoliefan.tumblr

NY Premiere of "Shark Tale" on the Delacorte Theatre in Central Park, New York City 09/27/2004

Where has the time gone? Already 19 years outdated. Maddox, a sort, caring and clever younger man, with a really brilliant future. Always making momma proud. 🥰#Happy19thBirthday #AngelinaJolie

📽 Look how cute #AngelinaJolie is right here. Indeed, much less is extra for her. 😍 She visited House of Ruth final 2018. 💕

Jolie’s Oscars 2012 second resurfaces

Just just lately, Angelina Jolie’s notorious style second on the Oscars 2012 additionally resurfaced. A fan shared the video on Twitter, and it went viral, with many nonetheless livid on the Jim Rash.

The clip confirmed Jolie presenting an award for Best Adapted Screenplay. Jolie was so comfy together with her gown that she struck a pose displaying off her legs in her black robe with a thigh-high slit earlier than asserting the winners.

However, comic Jim Nash mimicked her pose when he obtained the award on stage. His two different companions Alexander Payne and Nat Faxon adopted swimsuit. The trio meant it as a joke. However, lots of the viewers have been livid as a result of it appeared to them that they have been mocking Angelina Jolie.

“Angelina Jolie did not bother to present an award only for the winners to mock her pose, men are embarrassing,” the netizen who shared the video wrote.

Angelina Jolie didn't hassle to current an award just for the winners to mock her pose, males are embarrassing :/

Jim Rash defined the incident

Jim Nash denied that he was mocking Angelina Jolie by copying his pose. The comic insisted that it was a tribute and never mockery.

“I just saw her pose and I thought, you know what, we have exactly the same legs. And I wanted to show everyone what it meant. It was a loving tribute,” Rash defined.

“It was more like, oh, she’s standing, great, I’m going to stand like that, too.”

