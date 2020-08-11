Antonio Banderas exams optimistic for COVID-19 on his 60th birthday

Antonio Banderas’s milestone 60th birthday celebrations on Monday, did not go as he had meant. Instead, the actor bought an unlucky shock on his big day.

Antonio Banderas took to his social media accounts on the event of his 60th birthday to disclose that he has examined optimistic for COVID-19 sickness. Alongside an lovable monochrome image of himself as a child, the “Pain and Glory” star shared a message about his prognosis. “Quiero contaros lo siguiente…,” the Spanish actor captioned the put up on Twitter, which interprets to “I need to inform you the next.”

“I need to make public that right this moment, August 10, I’m pressured to rejoice my 60th birthday following quarantine after having examined optimistic for the COVID-19 illness, attributable to the coronavirus,” the 60-year-old wrote in Spanish.

Banderas additional assured his followers that he’s solely affected by gentle signs of the respiratory illness and is hoping to recuperate quickly. “I want to add that I’m comparatively OK, just a bit extra drained than typical and assured to recuperate as quickly as potential following the medical indications that I hope will enable me to beat the infectious course of that I undergo and that folks is affecting across the planet,” the Oscar-winning actor wrote.

The father-of-one mentioned that he would attempt to reap the benefits of isolation by making the most effective use of spare time within the quarantine interval. “I’ll reap the benefits of this isolation to learn, write and relaxation, proceed planning to start to provide which means to my newly launched 60 years to which got here loaded with need and phantasm. Big hug to everybody,” the acclaimed actor concluded.

According to The Mirror, Banderas has been staying together with his girlfriend, funding banker Nicole Kimpel, amid coronavirus lockdown.

The couple who has been relationship for over 5 years divide their time between the actor’s £2.four million house in Surrey, England, his vacation houses in Spain, and an residence boasting of views over New York’s Central Park.





The Tony-winner was beforehand married to fiery Hollywood star Melanie Griffith from 1996 to 2015, and in addition shares together with her a 23-year-old daughter, Stella. Banderas additionally shares a detailed bond with actress Dakota Johnson, his former step-daughter by means of Griffith. He was additionally married to actress Ana Leza from 1987 to 1996.