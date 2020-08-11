Antonio Banderas Has Coronavirus Ahead Of Uncharted Shoot, But His Symptoms Are Mild

Another main celeb has been diagonosed with COVID-19, however fortunately it seems like they’re doing okay. Antonio Banderas, who acquired his first Oscar nomination earlier this yr for Pain & Glory, introduced the prognosis on his 60th birthday.

In a tweet made in Spanish, and translated by Variety, Banderas mentioned that whereas he has been recognized with the possibly lethal virus, he has little motive for severe concern. “I really feel comparatively good, just a bit extra drained than traditional, and am assured that I’ll recuperate as quickly as potential following medical directions that I hope will enable me to beat the infectious interval that I’m struggling,” he wrote.

“I’ll reap the benefits of this isolation to learn, write, relaxation, and proceed planning to start to provide which means to my 60 years, to which I arrive filled with enthusiasm,” the actor continued. “A giant hug to everybody.

Whether or not this can affect the upcoming Uncharted film, which Banderas will characteristic in, stays to be seen. As of late July, filming had not began but, however the movie’s stars had begun gathering on set and self-isolating forward of capturing.

The movie is because of launch October 8, 2021. The film was first introduced in 2008, when Tom Holland, its eventual star, was simply 12 years previous. Looking at its manufacturing historical past, the film feels flat-out cursed–but hopefully Banderas will make a speedy restoration and can nonetheless have the ability to characteristic.

Other stars to catch–and recover–from COVID-19 embody Tom Hanks and Bryan Cranston. Many others haven’t been so fortunate. If you are residing in an space with energetic instances or any stage of threat, bear in mind to remain inside when potential (and play some video games), put on a masks if you must depart, and wash your palms.