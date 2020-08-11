Banijay reveals UK restructure, with Endemol Shine’s Richard Johnston exiting – TBI Vision

Banijay has restructured its operations within the UK, with Peter Salmon and Lucinda Hicks taking on new roles and Endemol Shine UK CEO Richard Johnston leaving the corporate.

The revised workforce will see Salmon, the previous Endemol Shine Group (ESG) chief inventive officer, main Banijay UK as govt chairman, with former ESG’s UK chief working officer Hicks taking on the submit of CEO and reporting into the previous BBC Studios exec.

Salmon will oversee inventive for Banijay’s 25 unscripted and scripted UK manufacturing labels, whereas Hicks will run day-to-day operations.

Banijay, which accomplished its $2.2bn acquisition of ESG earlier this 12 months, mentioned the pair would “work in unison to devise and implement the country’s integration plans” so as to mix the 2 firm’s operations by the top of 2020.

Johnston, who was CEO of Endemol Shine UK, will depart the enterprise on account of the restructure. He was appointed CEO in January 2015 having overseen the merger of the Endemol and Shine corporations within the UK, and extra not too long ago centered on increasing ESG’s scripted efforts within the UK.

Salmon joined ESG following a brief tenure at BBCS in 2016 to exchange the outgoing Endemol Shine president Tim Hincks and has beforehand labored on the BBC, Channel 4, Granada TV and The Television Corporation.

Hicks was appointed COO of Endemol Shine UK in 2015 and earlier than that was joint MD at Dragonfly. She has beforehand had stints at Shine Group, Channel 4, FremantleMedia and the BBC.

From Grantchester to The Island

Salmon and Hicks’ remit extends throughout all genres, starting from hit codecs corresponding to Big Brother and MasterChef, to dramas together with Young Wallander and Grantchester, to reality ent exhibits together with Ambulance and children choices together with Mr Bean.

Around 30 manufacturing companies fall below the UK umbrella, together with Dragonfly, DSP (Darlow Smithson Productions), BlackLight, Kudos, RDF Television, Remarkable TV, Tiger Aspect, Shine TV, Remarkable TV and Zeppotron.

Others embrace: Cut & Mustard, Definitely, Douglas Road, Electric Robin, Fearless Minds, Fizz, Initial, IWC Media, Neon Ink, OP Talent, RDF Television, RDF West, Sharp Jack, Shiny Button, Sidney Street, Simon’s Cat, The Comedy Unit, The Natural Studios, Wild Mercury, Wonder, Workerbee and Yellow Bird UK.

Marco Bassetti, Banijay CEO, mentioned: “The UK is now one in all our greatest markets, with a plethora of multi-genre labels and an unimaginable catalogue that has travelled the globe. With this scale we wanted sturdy management, which spanned each the inventive narrative of the group, in addition to the operational one.

“Already heavily engaged in the country’s business and tapped into much of its network, Peter and Lucinda were in a prime position to take the group through the next stage of its journey. Brimming with IP and some of the best minds in the business, I’ve no doubt Banijay UK, with them at the helm, will continue to be at the epicentre of devising original and innovative brands, which get the world talking. I’ll finish by thanking Richard for his incredible dedication, commendable service and significant hard work in putting the UK group and its labels in such great health.”

Salmon added: “It’s an important second to land one of many greatest manufacturing jobs on the earth. Having labored throughout our UK slate from a worldwide perspective for almost 5 years, I understand how thrilling the exhibits and producers are.

“In Lucinda Hicks I also have a terrific partner – bright, hard-working and a lot of fun. Together, we are dedicated to building an inclusive and ambitious operation, where our teams have the support, direction and leadership they need but also the autonomy and freedom necessary to deliver the best ideas on the planet.”

Hicks mentioned: “I look forward to working with Peter to build a combined creative portfolio renowned for its standout, world-class titles, driving innovation and originality and being at the forefront of positive change in the industry.”

UK piece of world jigsaw

Salmon’s appointment atop of Banijay UK is the most recent growth because the French manufacturing large quickly implements its senior administration groups world wide.



Last week, Marcus Wolter was appointed CEO in Germany whereas the corporate additionally not too long ago unveiled its administration workforce in Iberia and Italy.

On the company stage, TBI revealed in July that Wim Ponnet, Endemol Shine’s chief technique & industrial officer, could be leaving the corporate, whereas worldwide operations chief Nicola Bamford can also be departing. ESG CEO Sophie Turner-Laing has additionally left the corporate, as anticipated.