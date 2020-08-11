Bill Miller Bar-B-Q to serve Mac and Cheese for a restricted time





SAN ANTONIO – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q introduced Sunday that they’d be serving Mac and Cheese as a aspect dish for a restricted time solely. The barbecue chain mentioned in an announcement that their latest aspect merchandise is “the cheesiest in South Texas.” CEO and President Jim Guy Egbert mentioned the corporate wished to supply prospects a consolation meals in the course of the present well being disaster. “Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food and with the current state of affairs regarding the pandemic, we thought we could bring some comfort to our customers and their families,” Egbert mentioned in an announcement. “We want our customers to have another delicious option when they come to our restaurants. It’s our family, serving theirs!” Visit a Bill Miller Bar-B-Q location close to you from Aug. 10 to Sept. 6 to strive the aspect for your self.

𝘏𝘖𝘓𝘠 𝘔𝘈𝘊𝘈𝘙𝘖𝘕𝘐😮nn*Available at all locations starting 8/10/20 Posted by Bill Miller Bar-B-Q on Sunday, August 9, 2020

