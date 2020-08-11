Brie Larson Movies Ranked (by Rotten Tomatoes)

Brie Larson has obtained quite a lot of consideration for portrayal of Marvel superhero, Captain Marvel. Captain Marvel was, in reality, the primary feminine led superhero movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Larson has made a reputation for herself on the planet of cinema outdoors of the MCU, with roles in lots of different nice films.

Rotten Tomatoes is a website that ranks films primarily based on the common score from critics. Below are all Brie Larson’s films ranked from worst to greatest, in line with the Tomatometer.

24. REMEMBER THE DAZE (2008) – 0%

Critics Consensus: No consensus but.

Starring: Amber Heard, Alexa PenaVega, Katrina Begin, Melonie Diaz

Directed By: Jess Manafort

23. BASMATI BLUES (2018) – 10%

Critics Consensus: Like the genetically modified grain on the heart of its story, Basmati Blues might be greatest locked in storage and saved for instances of cinematic famine.

Starring: Brie Larson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Donald Sutherland, Scott Bakula

Directed By: Dan Baron

22. SLEEPOVER (2004) – 15%

Critics Consensus: ‘Tween girls will enjoy this sugar coated fluff, but others will find Sleepover a snooze.

Starring: Alexa PenaVega, Mika Boorem, Jane Lynch, Sam Huntington

Directed By: Joe Nussbaum

Also Read: Tom Holland Movies Ranked (by Rotten Tomatoes)

21. TANNER HALL (2011) – 16%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

Starring: Rooney Mara, Georgia King, Brie Larson, Amy Ferguson

Directed By: Francesca Gregorini, Tatiana von Furstenberg, Tatiana von Furstenburg

20. HOOT (2006) – 26%

Critics Consensus: Lacking energy and humor, Hoot is a ho-hum story of eco-awareness that falls flat as a pancake.

Starring: Luke Wilson, Logan Lerman, Brie Larson, Tim Blake Nelson

Directed By: Wil Shriner

19. THE TROUBLE WITH BLISS (2012) – 33%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

Starring: Michael C. Hall, Chris Messina, Brie Larson, Sarah Shahi

Directed By: Michael Knowles

18. THE GAMBLER (2014) – 43%

Critics Consensus: Well-paced and reasonably entertaining in its own right, The Gambler still suffers from comparisons to the James Caan classic that inspired it.

Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Brie Larson, Jessica Lange, John Goodman

Directed By: Rupert Wyatt

17. THE GLASS CASTLE (2017) – 52%

Critics Consensus: The Glass Castle has an affecting real-life story and a hard-working cast in its corner, but they aren’t sufficient to outweigh a essentially misguided method to the fabric.

Starring: Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson, Naomi Watts, Sarah Snook

Directed By: Destin Daniel Cretton

16. UNICORN STORE (2019) – 65%

Critics Consensus: It’ll be greatest loved by audiences with a excessive tolerance for colourful whimsy, however Unicorn Store is straightforward to love — and it suggests Brie Larson has a future behind the digicam.

Starring: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Joan Cusack, Bradley Whitford

Directed By: Brie Larson

You Might Also Like: Brie Larson Claims Ignorance To ‘Captain Marvel’ Backlash

15. DIGGING FOR FIRE (2015) – 66%

Critics Consensus: Digging for Fire finds director/co-writer Joe Swanberg working from a well-recognized palette, however in ways in which counsel he’s taking new and thrilling strides as a filmmaker.

Starring: Jake Johnson (XVI), Rosemarie DeWitt, Orlando Bloom, Anna Kendrick

Directed By: Joe Swanberg

14. FREE FIRE (2017) – 69%

Critics Consensus: Free Fire goals squarely for style thrills, and hits its goal repeatedly and with nice gusto — albeit with one thing lower than pure cinematic grace.

Starring: Brie Larson, Cillian Murphy, Armie Hammer, Sam Riley

Directed By: Ben Wheatley

13. RAMPART (2012) – 74%

Critics Consensus: Rampart sends viewers plummeting right into a nihilistic hell of its protagonist’s creation, but Woody Harrelson’s efficiency within the central function is just too magnetic to dismiss.

Starring: Woody Harrelson, Sigourney Weaver, Robin Wright, Ned Beatty

Directed By: Oren Moverman

12. KONG: SKULL ISLAND (2017) – 75%

Critics Consensus: Offering exhilarating eye sweet, stable performing, and a fast-paced story, Kong: Skull Island earns its spot within the film monster’s mythos with out ever matching as much as the traditional unique.

Starring: Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Brie Larson

Directed By: Jordan Vogt-Roberts

11. GREENBERG (2010) – 76%

Critics Consensus: Greenberg’s title character is tougher to love than most, however Ben Stiller’s nuanced efficiency and a darkly humorous script assist take the misanthropic edge off.

Starring: Ben Stiller, Rhys Ifans, Greta Gerwig, Jennifer Jason Leigh

Directed By: Noah Baumbach

10. CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) – 78%

Critics Consensus: Packed with motion, humor, and visible thrills, Captain Marvel introduces the MCU’s newest hero with an origin story that makes efficient use of the franchise’s signature system.

Starring: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou

Directed By: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

Also Read: Adam Warlock, Captain Marvel, Nova, & Others To Team Up Against Galactus?

9. DON JON (2013) – 79%

Critics Consensus: Don Jon proves to be an amiable directing debut for Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and a vivacious showcase for his co-star, Scarlett Johansson.

Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson, Julianne Moore, Tony Danza

Directed By: Joseph Gordon-Levitt

8. SCOTT PILGRIM VS. THE WORLD (2010) – 82%

Critics Consensus: Its script is probably not as dazzling as its eye-popping visuals, however Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is quick, humorous, and creative.

Starring: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans

Directed By: Edgar Wright

7. JUST MERCY (2020) – 83%

Critics Consensus: Just Mercy dramatizes a real-life injustice with stable performances, a gentle directorial hand, and sufficient urgency to beat a sure diploma of earnest advocacy.

Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson, Rob Morgan

Directed By: Destin Daniel Cretton

6. TRAINWRECK (2015) – 84%

Critics Consensus: Trainwreck drags dedication out of all however essentially the most rom-com-phobic filmgoers with sharp humor, relatable characters, and hilarious work from Amy Schumer.

Starring: Amy Schumer, Bill Hader, Colin Quinn, Brie Larson

Directed By: Judd Apatow

5. 21 JUMP STREET (2012) – 84%

Critics Consensus: A sensible, affectionate satire of ’80s nostalgia and teenage film tropes, 21 Jump Street affords rowdy mainstream comedy with a surprisingly satisfying chew.

Starring: Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Rob Riggle

Directed By: Christopher Miller, Phil Lord

You Might Also Like: Captain Marvel 2 Replaced Guardians of the Galaxy 3

4. THE SPECTACULAR NOW (2013) – 91%

Critics Consensus: The Spectacular Now is an adroit, delicate movie that avoids typical coming-of-age story trappings.

Starring: Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley, Brie Larson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Directed By: James Ponsoldt

3. ROOM (2015) – 93%

Critics Consensus: Led by unimaginable work from Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay, Room makes for an unforgettably harrowing — and undeniably rewarding — expertise.

Starring: Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay, Joan Allen, William H. Macy

Directed By: Lenny Abrahamson

2. AVENGERS: ENDGAME (2019) – 94%

Critics Consensus: Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does no matter it takes to ship a satisfying finale to Marvel’s epic Infinity Saga.

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans

Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

1. SHORT TERM 12 (2013) – 98%

Critics Consensus: Short Term 12 is an emphatic, revealing drama that pulls audiences into the angle of uncared for youths.

Starring: Brie Larson, John Gallagher Jr., Kaitlyn Dever, Rami Malek

Directed By: Destin Daniel Cretton

Source: Rotten Tomatoes