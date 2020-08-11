BTS: VMAs front-runners? They lead our MTV Video Music Awards odds

Can anybody compete in opposition to BTS in relation to the eagerness of followers? They’re nominated for 3 MTV Video Music Awards this yr for his or her cinematic video “On”: Best Pop Video, Best Ok-Pop Video and Best Choreography. Most VMA classes are determined by music-lovers voting on-line, and the BTS military has proved again and again that they’ll stand by their males. Watch “On” above.

The seven-member Korean phenomenon made their first impression final yr with 5 nominations. They gained fan-voted awards for Best Group and Best Ok-Pop Video (“Boy with Luv” that includes Halsey). That identical video misplaced two skilled classes determined by music insiders: Best Choreography and Best Art Direction. The solely fan-voted nomination they misplaced was Best Collaboration, additionally for “Boy with Luv”; they have been bested by the mixed fandoms of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello for his or her duet “Senorita.”

So BTS aren’t indomitable when the viewers will get to vote, although they could be shut. Just take a look at the American Music Awards, that are additionally determined by the general public on-line. They’ve gained all 4 of their nominations there between 2018 and 2019. They’re additionally undefeated on the Teen Choice Awards, going seven-for-seven at these kudos.

That could also be why they’re at present main in our odds for Best Pop and Best Ok-Pop primarily based on the mixed predictions of Gold Derby customers. They’re the overwhelming front-runners within the Ok-Pop subject, which they gained final yr, however additionally they have the sting on fan faves like Taylor Swift (“Lover”), Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande (“Rain on Me”) and Justin Bieber (“Intentions”) within the Pop race. Will the BTS military could also be triumphant in battle but once more?

