Can Anyone Match Drake’s Historic Top 10 Singles Count?

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Rihanna arrives at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall … [+] on December 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Samir HusseinWireImage



Just final month, Drake scored not one however two new high 10 hits when his collaborations with DJ Khaled, “Popstar” and “Greece,” debuted on the Hot 100 at Nos. three and eight, respectively. That pair of rapid wins helped Drake advance from 38 profession high 10s to 40, which makes him the musician with probably the most placements inside the realm.

Now forward of each different title, is there an opportunity that some other musician may catch as much as him, maybe tying him and even passing the Canadian powerhouse with regards to probably the most spectacular rely of high 10 hits?

It’s a tricky guess to take that anyone will be capable to beat Drake at this recreation, however there are just a few acts who aren’t too far behind.

Madonna

At the second, Madonna is closest to Drake when trying solely on the variety of high 10 hits each artist has scored. The Queen of Pop is at present solely two main wins behind the hip-hop star, although she isn’t more likely to catch as much as him anytime quickly.

Madonna’s final high 10 hit was again in 2012 when “Give Me All Your Luvin'” with Nicki Minaj and M.I.A. reached No. 10 on the Hot 100 after the trio carried out the monitor throughout Madge’s Super Bowl halftime present. Since then, the celebrity has launched two albums, each of which have failed to supply one tune that rises into the area, whereas her most up-to-date undertaking didn’t ship one monitor to the Hot 100 in any respect.

MORE FROM FORBESDrake Passes Madonna For The Most Top 10 Hits Of All Time

Rihanna

Rihanna, who has collaborated with Drake on a number of events (they’ve collected a handful of high 10s collectively) has now appeared contained in the Hot 100’s loftiest enviornment 31 occasions, which is sufficient to grant her the fourth-most placements ever. She has but to supply an album that hasn’t spun off no less than one smash, although she additionally hasn’t launched a full-length in years.

The Barbadian pop star’s final high 10 hit on her personal got here in 2016, whereas she scored one other win in 2017 as a featured artist on DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts.” The singer has been teasing a brand new undertaking for some time, so she could simply up her profession complete quickly…although by that point, Drake could have already added to his sum as effectively.

Taylor Swift

Thanks to her newest album Folklore, Swift not too long ago raised her rely of high 10 hits from 25 to 28 in a single swoop, because the set produced three instantaneous smashes. The celebrity ought to be capable to proceed her profitable streak, although she may not add to that sum quickly, as she has simply produced an entire album’s price of fabric. It will doubtless be months, if not a 12 months or so, earlier than Swift nabs her twenty-ninth high 10, and by then, Drake will most likely have continued his ahead march as effectively.

Others

Several different musicians are comparatively near Drake by way of the variety of high 10 hits they’ve scored on the Hot 100, however none of them are doubtless so as to add to their complete, maybe ever once more. The Beatles sit proper behind Madonna with 34 placements contained in the essential space, however they clearly haven’t landed so successful in a long time.

Michael Jackson not too long ago reached 30 high 10s (because of a characteristic on one in all Drake’s latest singles), however will he find a way to take action once more posthumously? It doesn’t appear doubtless. Stevie Wonder and Mariah Carey are at present tied with Swift with 28 appearances contained in the tier, however even Carey, the extra energetic of the 2, can’t rely on scoring smashes like she used to.

MORE FROM FORBESTaylor Swift Ties Mariah Carey For The Third-Most Top 10 Hits Of All Time Among Women