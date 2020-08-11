CeeLo Green in Hot Water After Slamming Nicki Minaj, Cardi B for Making ‘Shameless’ Music

WENN

In a brand new journal interview, the Goodie Mob member says that the ‘Bang Bang’ rapper is ‘determined’ and says that ‘there must be a time and a spot for grownup content material.’

CeeLo Green has made it fairly clear that he isn’t a fan of music created by the likes of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. In a brand new journal interview, the “Fool for You” singer spoke on artists sexualizing themselves of their music, lamenting concerning the content material of this type of music since they lack morality.

“Quite a lot of music right this moment could be very unlucky and disappointing on a private and ethical degree,” the Goodie Mob member stated. “There was as soon as a time once we have been savvy sufficient to code sure issues. We might categorical to these it was meant for with the model of language we used. But now music is shameless, it’s sheer savagery. There must be a time and a spot for grownup content material.”

He then prompt that Nicki introduced damaging affect within the hip-hop group, saying that she’s “determined.” Not stopping there, CeeLo went on criticizing each Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion, “They are all roughly doing comparable salacious gesturing to kinda get into place. I get it, the impartial girl and being in management, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get all of it. It comes at what value?”

Even although the feminine rappers talked about by CeeLo have but to reply to his remark, lots of people have already come to their protection. Many have been accusing him of hypocrisy and introduced up his previous rape case. “CeeLo ‘it is not rape if the sufferer is unconscious’ Green is the final one that must be giving an opinion on something associated to ladies expressing themselves,” one stated.

“CeeLo’s mad at feminine rappers utilizing ‘grownup content material’ however pled no contest to drugging a girl whereas they have been on a date (the lady wakened unclothed in mattress with him not remembering something) THEN concerning the fees tweeted that it is not rape if a girl is unconscious. Cute!” somebody shared comparable ideas. “Ceelo ought to shut tf up like he ddnt drug and rape a girl in 2013.. SOME OF US AIN’T FORGOT,” one other wrote.

Meanwhile, another particular person commented, “CeeLo Green has a rape cost in opposition to him so his opinion right here would not depend. Also ladies being sexually specific in songs is not something new. Listen to any of Lil’ Kim‘s early information or Janet Jackson‘s 90’s albums and it is simply as specific and empowering.”

Back in 2014, CeeLo pleaded no contest to 1 felony depend of furnishing a managed substance stemming from the July 2012 incident the place one girl accused him of slipping ecstasy into her drink. He was not charged with rape after prosecutors came upon that their intercourse was consensual, but it surely was his tweet that sparked fury amongst on-line customers. He stated on the time, “If somebody is handed out they are not even WITH you consciously, so WITH implies consent. People who’ve actually been raped REMEMBER!!!” He later deleted the tweet and apologized.