CeeLo Green slammed for calling Nicki Minaj’s grownup content material ‘desperate’

CeeLo Green has come below fireplace for criticising feminine rappers similar to Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion for his or her grownup content material, which he has branded ‘desperate’.

The F**ok You singer shared his ideas on sexualised music following the discharge of Cardi and Megan’s controversial new single WAP, which stands for Wet Ass P***y.

However, CeeLo doesn’t really feel utilizing such x-rated lyrics and visuals is suitable for incomes report gross sales.

‘We are adults. There should be a time and a place for adult content,’ he informed Far Out journal.

The Gnarls Barkley singer went on to elucidate: ‘As adults and artists, we should at least attempt to be each other’s accountability companions in some regard.

‘The stereotypes that are celebrated and perpetuated, ultimately make the perception a reality. It is disenfranchising and it has caused a great deal of problems.’

Taking intention at Super Bass rapper Nicki, CeeLo mentioned: ‘You have the “Heads of State”, like Nicki Minaj or someone who is up there in accolade: success, visibility, a platform to influence. Nicki could be effective in so many other constructive ways, but it feels desperate.’



He was then pressed on Cardi and Megan teaming up for the sensual WAP and responded: ‘Attention can also be a drug and competitors is round. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they’re all roughly doing related salacious gesturing to kinda get into place.

‘I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all, it comes at what cost?’



Needless to say, followers of the rappers didn’t respect his criticism of their expressions of feminine empowerment and dragged him accordingly.

One fan of the women hit again: ‘Ain’t you an identical particular person to drop F**ok you since you couldn’t have the girl you wished.’

‘Ceelo Green has the audacity to speak on Nicki but not hold male rappers at the same status,’ a critic puzzled.

Another wondered: ‘When was CeeLo Green’s last hit?’

‘If CeeLo has never had anything about “adult content” coming from male rappers, then this is just sexism,’ one argued.

