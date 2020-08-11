Celeb {couples} with huge age gaps | Gallery

By Wonderwall.com Editors

7:41am PDT, Aug 5, 2020

When it involves falling head-over-heels in love, a whole lot of stars simply do not care about age. After all, it is only a quantity, proper?! Wonderwall.com rounded up a slew of superstar {couples} with a major variety of years between them, together with these newlyweds… In October 2016, the world discovered that actor-activist Sean Penn, then 56, was romancing actress Leila George, then 24, once they have been photographed sharing some PDA within the ocean. More than three years later in January 2020, the couple — who’ve almost 32 years between them — made their official solo purple carpet debut as a pair at an occasion for his CORE charity, and 6 months after that, they tied the knot in July 2020, Sean confirmed days later. Sean, by the way in which, is just a yr youthful than Leila’s father, actor Vincent D’Onofrio, and only a few months youthful than her mom, actress Greta Scacchi. Keep studying for extra celeb {couples} with huge age gaps… RELATED: Celebs and their cute youngsters in 2020

In June 2020, “Rocky” franchise star Dolph Lundgren proposed to Norwegian private coach Emma Krokdal. The Swedish motion star was 62 on the time and Emma, in line with reviews, turned 24 that summer time — which makes Dolph greater than 38 years her senior (and Emma about the identical age as his eldest daughter from his first marriage, Ida). RELATED: Celebs and their pets in 2020

Dennis Quaid’s fourth spouse, Laura Savoie, is 39 years his junior. The actor was 65 and the graduate pupil was 26 once they have been first photographed collectively in May 2019 (reviews revealed they’d been courting for a number of months on the time). Dennis proposed in Hawaii in October 2019 and so they married in June 2020. Laura, who was valedictorian of her class at Pepperdine University and beforehand dated actor Jeremy Piven, has been working towards her doctorate in accounting on the University of Texas. But this is not the primary time Dennis has romanced a considerably youthful girl… RELATED: Famous {couples} who’ve labored collectively

Dennis Quaid and Santa Auzina turned heads once they started courting in late 2016. Why? Their attractiveness, clearly, but it surely additionally had one thing to do with their 32-year age distinction. Fun reality: When he began seeing the mannequin, he was greater than twice her age.

In April 2020, 46-year-old Kate Beckinsale was photographed holding fingers with 22-year-old Canadian musician Goody Grace whereas on a stroll in Los Angeles. DailyMail.com reported that the pair — who’ve almost 24 years between them — have been first noticed spending time collectively in January 2020. Goody is only a yr and a half older than Kate’s daughter, Lily Sheen.

Kate Beckinsale resides her finest life — she’s romanced considerably youthful males earlier than… She and comic Pete Davidson have been first linked in January 2019 when the actress was 45 and the “Saturday Night Live” comic was 25. Over the following few months, they flaunted their budding romance with PDA in each Los Angeles and New York City. They in the end cut up after lower than 4 months of casually courting. In 2017, Kate dated comic Matt Rife, who’s 22 years her junior, and in 2018, she shared a steamy, PDA-filled evening out at a Los Angeles nightclub with British actor-comedian Jack Whitehall, who’s almost 15 years youthful than her.

In April 2019, actor-director Zach Braff was photographed holding fingers in New York City with “Fighting With My Family,” “Little Women” and “Black Widow” actress Florence Pugh, who was newly 23 on the time. The pair — who’ve 21 years between them — later took their romance extra public.

Nicolas Cage was 56 when he made his public debut with girlfriend Riko Shibata on the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, in February 2020. A number of weeks later, Britain’s The Sun and DailyMail.com reported that Riko — seen right here with Nic in New York City in March 2020 — is 30 years the actor’s junior and three years youthful than his eldest son, Weston.

Scott Disick was 34 when he and Sofia Richie started courting in 2017 shortly after she turned 18. They referred to as it quits in May 2020, with reviews citing Scott’s long-standing points and Sofia’s frustration with them as the primary purpose for the breakup — not their age distinction.

There’s a 32-year age hole between Sarah Paulson and girlfriend Holland Taylor. “There’s a poignancy to being with somebody older,” the “American Horror Story” star informed The New York Times in 2016. “I feel there is a larger appreciation of time and what you’ve gotten collectively and what’s essential.”

In May 2017, reviews swirled claiming that David Foster, then 67, and Katharine McPhee, then 32, have been courting, which got here as fairly a shock to many, contemplating their 34-year age distinction. However, the musician-producer and the singer-actress did not let that get in the way in which of their love, and so they have been virtually hooked up on the hip by late 2017. Then, in July 2018, they acquired engaged whereas on trip in Italy. David and Katharine married nearly a yr later in London in June 2019.

In 2003, “How to Get Away with Murder” star Viola Davis married Julius Tennon, who’s 13 years her senior. According to the actress, she prayed for a person in her life, and three weeks later, there he was! “I requested for a husband who was emotionally accessible, somebody who was older, somebody who possibly had a household earlier than,” she informed Essence journal in 2013. “I like older males. Someone from the South. Someone who loves God greater than he loves himself.” Viola and Julius have been fortunately married since 2003! They share daughter Genesis.

On July 17, 2019 — not lengthy after it emerged that they have been courting — Welsh actor Michael Sheen, who was 50 on the time, took to Twitter to disclose that he and then-25-year-old Swedish actress Anna Lundberg have been anticipating a child collectively. “Very joyful to let everybody know that my accomplice Anna and I predict a bit angel of our personal,” the “Good Omens” star wrote. They welcomed daughter Lyra that September.

There’s a 24-year age hole between “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek and his spouse. The sport present legend, who was identified with stage four pancreatic most cancers at 78 in early 2019, and Jean Currivan Trebek, 54, married in 1990 when she was 26. Shortly earlier than his analysis, Alex informed People journal that his one remorse in life was that he and Jean hadn’t been collectively longer. “My spouse Jean and I’ve been collectively nearly 29 years, and I used to be fascinated by President Bush when he died, and all of the feedback about his life about what a pleasant man he’s, and the way he and his spouse had been collectively 73 years,” Alex stated. “I believed, oh my gosh… if I’d simply met Jean in my 20s we might have had an extended life collectively. I assume if I’d met her once I was in my 20s, she would not have been born but. But hey, 29 years is fairly good!”

“Oceans 12” star Vincent Cassel is 30 years older than his spouse, mannequin Tina Kunakey. The couple tied the knot in August 2018 when he was 51 and she or he was 21 and welcomed a daughter the next yr. They started courting when Tina was 19.

Heidi Klum is 16 years older than third husband Tom Kaulitz. In 2018, the mannequin gushed about her then-boyfriend to InModel. “My boyfriend is a few years youthful than me, and plenty of persons are questioning that and asking about it,” she stated. “That’s actually the one time when age appears to be shoved in my face and I’ve to provide a solution for it. I do not actually give it some thought that a lot in any other case. You have to only dwell a contented life with out worrying an excessive amount of about what individuals assume as a result of worrying is just going to provide you extra wrinkles.” The mannequin mogul and the German rocker tied the knot in 2019 when he was 29 and she or he was 45.

In January 2020, Pamela Anderson tied the knot for the fifth time, marrying “A Star is Born” producer Jon Peters — who’s 22 years her senior — in Malibu. But simply 12 days later, it was over. The couple first dated 30 years earlier when Pam was 22 and Jon was 44 (they’re seen right here in 1989).

“Full House” alum John Stamos met spouse Caitlin McHugh — who’s 22 years his junior — whereas capturing an episode of “Law and Order: SVU” in 2015. After almost two years of courting, John proposed at considered one of her favourite locations — Disneyland! The couple married in February 2018 when he was 54 and she or he was 31. They welcomed their first baby, son Billy, that very same yr.

Richard Gere is 34 years older than his spouse, Spanish socialite Alejandra Silva. The duo was first noticed out collectively as a pair in June 2015. They quietly tied the knot in April 2018 and welcomed their first baby collectively in 2019 and second in 2020.

Gavin Rossdale and Sophia Thomalla started courting in April 2017 when he was 51 and she or he was 27. And get this: The German mannequin is definitely one yr youthful than Gavin’s eldest baby, daughter Daisy Lowe. They cut up in late 2018.

This energy couple has overcome way over an age hole! Beyonce is 12 years youthful than husband JAY-Z, whom she began courting when she was 19. In 2003, Bey launched her smash hit single “Crazy in Love” that includes Jay, which was reportedly impressed by the start levels of their romance. The “Everything Is Love” musical duo tied the knot in 2008 and now share three youngsters — daughter Blue Ivy Carter and twins Sir and Rumi.

There’s a 13-year age distinction between “The Greatest Showman” star Hugh Jackman and his real-life main girl, Deborra-lee Furness. The couple met in 1995 on the set of “Correlli,” an Australian tv sequence. After admitting that they had crushes on one another (how cute!) they started courting, and the remaining is historical past! They married lower than a yr later when Hugh was 27 and Deborra-lee was 40. They now share two youngsters, Oscar and Ava.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra began off as associates, however issues turned romantic in the summertime of 2018 and so they acquired critical in a rush. Priyanka, who’s 10 years older than Nick, even launched him to her mother inside weeks! Within the primary few weeks of courting, they couple was seen in India, Brazil, New York City and Los Angeles — and so they have been engaged by the tip of July. On Dec. 1, 2018, they married in India when the actress was 36 and the singer was 26.

George Clooney met the love of his life in 2013. The long-time bachelor fell arduous for Amal Alamuddin, a world legislation and human rights legal professional, and the 2 have been married a yr later in Venice, Italy, when George was 53 and Amal was 36. The 17-year age distinction by no means appeared to be an element for the duo, who welcomed twins in 2017.

Art imitates life! Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander co-starred as husband and spouse within the 2016 flick “The Light Between Two Oceans.” An 11-year age distinction was hardly an issue for the couple — in 2017, they tied the knot in Spain when Michael was 40 and Alicia was 29.

There’s a 35-year age distinction between Randy Jackson and his musician girlfriend, Simone. But it would not faze this duo. You need perspective? She was born when George H.W. Bush was within the White House. Randy, nonetheless, was born when Dwight D. Eisenhower was commander in chief.

“One Tree Hill” actress Hilarie Burton and “The Walking Dead” star Jeffrey Morgan are separated by 16 years. That makes no distinction to them. The couple started courting in 2009 when she was 26 and he was 42 and wed in 2019. They share two youngsters.

There’s a virtually 26-year age distinction between Alec Baldwin and his second spouse, former yoga teacher Hilaria Baldwin. They wed in 2012 when he was 54 and she or he was 28.

Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez did not let their 17-year age distinction get in the way in which of their romance. The couple started courting in June 2017, 5 months after he and music star Fergie introduced that they have been separating. After a couple of yr of courting, Josh and Eiza cut up.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have been married since 2000. They treaded some rocky waters and separated for a short time in 2013 however are joyful collectively now. Michael is 25 years older than the Oscar-winning actress, whom he wed when he was 56 and she or he was 31.

Steven Tyler employed Aimee Preston as his assistant in 2012 when she was simply 23 years outdated. The two hit it off and made their public debut as a pair in February 2016 when Steven was 68 and she or he was 27. That, women and gents, is a 41-year distinction in age. (Aimee is definitely youthful than two of Steven’s daughters.)

Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor began courting in 2017 when she was 18 and he was 44. On their one-year anniversary, Dane posted an image of himself along with his love, writing, “Kelsi thanks for thus many nights full of laughter, days full of inventive ideas & expressions and largely thx for the love.” She posted an image as effectively, writing, “I’ve probably the most superb man by my facet with the sweetest of hearts. I like you with all of mine.”

Twenty-five years is nothing! That’s the span of the age hole between Kardashian household matriarch Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble, who’s a yr youthful than her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian. The two have been an merchandise since November 2014.

It was primarily love at first sight for director Sam Taylor-Johnson and Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The pair met on the set of the Sam-helmed 2009 biopic “Nowhere Boy,” again when the actor was simply 18. But regardless of their 24-year age hole, and assembly when Aaron was simply venturing into maturity, they managed to defy the percentages. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2012 and have two daughters, Wylda and Romy.

Kelsey Grammer was married and divorced thrice earlier than discovering love once more with a 27-years-younger Kayte Walsh, who occurs to be simply two years older than his eldest daughter, actress Spencer Grammer.

Sylvester Stallone was 42 in 1988 when he started courting mannequin Jennifer Flavin, who was 19 on the time. The couple tied the knot in 1997. They now share three daughters — Sistine, Sophia and Scarlett. The “Rocky” writer-actor gushed to The Telegraph in 2010 about his spouse, “I spotted that girls have a knack, no less than Jennifer, for making extremely erudite, clever, sensible choices,” he stated. “I at all times leap with out wanting. She at all times seems to be and by no means leaps. She’s extremely protected. So now lastly, I say: ‘Honey, you make all the choices. Done, accomplished, accomplished. I belief you.’ I by no means had that earlier than. Ever.”

Mel Gibson’s newest girlfriend is 35 years his junior! The actor-director welcomed his ninth baby — son Lars — with champion equestrian vaulter-turned-screenwriter Rosalind Ross in early 2017 when he was 61 and she or he was 26.

Susan Crow is Tony Bennett’s third spouse, and she or he is 40 years youthful than the singer, to whom she’s been married since 2007. In Tony’s memoir, “Just Getting Started,” he wrote that he “met” Susan when her mom was pregnant along with her throughout a meet-and-greet in New York in 1966. Weird.

Here’s a enjoyable reality about Bruce Willis: His second and present spouse, Emma Heming, is 10 years older than his eldest daughter, Rumer Willis. The motion star is 24 years older than his spouse!

Not solely is David Hasselhoff’s spouse 27 years his junior, however she has the identical title as considered one of his youngsters. In 2018, The Hoff married Hayley Roberts, who is just two years older than his daughter, Hayley Hasselhoff.

Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston married in 2014 and have since welcomed two youngsters collectively. The “Independence Day” actor is 31 years older than his spouse, a former champion rhythmic gymnast.

Harrison Ford’s son, Ben Ford, is just three years youthful than Harrison’s third and present spouse, Calista Flockhart. The “Star Wars” actor is 22 years older than his missus.

Rowan Atkinson is 28 years older than girlfriend Louise Ford, who’s at present pregnant with their baby. The couple moved into his multi-million-dollar London dwelling simply weeks after his divorce from his spouse was finalized in November 2015.

David Cross and Amber Tamblyn, who randomly met and related on a flight to Louisiana in 2009, tied the knot again in 2012. The funnyman is 19 years older than the actress, who gave delivery to their daughter in February 2017.

Comedian Kathy Griffin likes to crack jokes concerning the 18-year age hole between herself and advertising exec Randy Bick. The couple tied the knot in January 2020 when the actress was 59.

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey have a 14-year age distinction between them and have been collectively since 2007. The joyful couple married in 2012 and have three beautiful youngsters collectively: sons Levi and Livingston and daughter Vida.

Daytime speak present host Ellen DeGeneres is 15 years older than spouse Portia de Rossi. The couple married at their dwelling in Los Angeles in 2008.

Seventeen years is not the one factor that separates French banker Olivier Sarkozy and spouse Mary-Kate Olsen. The couple can also be greater than a foot aside in top: He’s 6-foot-Three whereas the previous “Full House” actress-turned-fashion mogul is 5-foot-2. They wed in 2015. Her twin sister likes older males too…

Richard Sachs is 28 years older than Ashley Olsen, however that did not cease them from kissing at a New York Knicks sport at Madison Square Garden in New York City in November 2016. The two dated for 5 months earlier than splitting in March 2017.

When Doug Hutchison and Courtney Stodden acquired hitched in 2011, she was not solely 34 years youthful than the actor but in addition simply 16 years outdated. The off-and-on couple separated in September 2017 and the previous teen bride filed for divorce in March 2018.

Jerry Seinfeld and spouse Jessica Seinfeld tied the knot in 1999 when she was 28 and he was 45 after only a yr of courting. The couple — who’ve a 17-year age hole between them — first crossed paths at a fitness center whereas Jessica was newly married to her first husband. Now they share three youngsters — Sascha, Julian and Shepherd.

Late music supervisor Rene Angelil met and began working with Celine Dion when she was simply 12 years outdated and he was 38. The celebrity singer did not marry Rene till she was 26 (he was 52).

One of the gold requirements of age defying romances are Warren Beatty and Annette Bening. The longtime couple is 21 years aside in age. They first met in 1991 whereas filming “Bugsy.” They married a yr later, and so they now have 4 youngsters collectively.

Madonna has romanced fairly just a few super-hot youthful males! Take Brazilian mannequin Jesus Luz, for instance: The couple had a 29-year age hole once they dated again in 2009.

It wasn’t an enormous shock when late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner tied the knot with a girl who was 60 years youthful — Crystal Hefner — in 2012. After all, nearly all of his ex-girlfriends have been quite a bit, lot youthful.

Dancer-choreographer Casper Smart and Jennifer Lopez broke up in August 2016 after being on and off for the higher a part of 5 years. Casper is 18 years youthful than the celebrity.

When Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore wed in 2005, she was labeled a cougar due to their 15-year age distinction. Her eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, was solely 10 years youthful than her then-stepfather. After their divorce in 2013, Ashton linked up with actress Mila Kunis, who is way nearer to him in age. (Ashton is just 5 years older than Mila.)

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes made their first public look as a pair on the 2018 Met Gala. In January 2020, the “Oblivion” singer introduced that she was anticipating a baby with the Tesla founder — who’s 16 years her senior.

Bradley Cooper and mannequin Suki Waterhouse cut up in March 2015 after courting for nearly two years. Could their 17-year age hole have been an element?

Golden Globe Award-winning actor Christian Slater is 18 years older than spouse Brittany Lopez. In 2013, the couple married at a Miami courthouse after three years of courting when the actor was 44. In 2019, they welcomed their first baby collectively, a daughter.

Former “Friends” star David Schwimmer was devoted to part-time photographer Zoe Buckman from 2007 to 2017. The two secretly tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed a daughter, Cleo, the next yr — regardless of David being 19 years Zoe’s senior.

Actress Rosario Dawson started courting Democratic politician Cory Booker — who’s 10 years her senior — in 2018 when she was 39 and he was 49.

Jonathan Bricklin and Susan Sarandon raised eyebrows for his or her 30-year age hole once they began courting after her high-profile cut up from Tim Robbins. Although Susan did not thoughts being the older girl, she in the end cut up with Jonathan after six years.

Martin Mica did not appear to thoughts the 30-year age hole between himself and former love Sharon Stone. They have been a fairly darn good-lookin’ couple, would not you say?

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first baby in 2019. The mannequin is 9 years youthful than her baseball participant husband, whom she wed at 25.

Mariah Carey was married to Tommy Mottola (pictured), who’s 21 years her senior, from 1993 to 1998. She then wed Nick Cannon, who’s 10 years youthful than her, in 2008. After they broke up, Mariah acquired engaged to the extra age-appropriate Australian billionaire James Packer, who’s solely three years older than her. After they cut up, she rapidly moved on with dancer Bryan Tanaka, who’s 14 years her junior.