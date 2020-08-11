Charli D’Amelio Tweets Out Against Body Shaming After a TikTok About Kouvr Annon Goes Viral

Photo credit score: Instagram

From Seventeen

Charli D’Amelio has spoken out towards physique shaming beforehand.

The TikTok star is doing it once more, this time defending her good friend, Kouvr Annon, from a hateful TikTok.

Charli D’Amelio is not right here for physique shaming. The 16-year-old took to Twitter on Sunday evening to talk out towards the hateful observe and to defend her good friend and fellow TikTok star, Kouvr Annon.

It all began when a TikTok went viral of somebody speaking about Kouvr’s physique. Both Kouvr and Charli instantly condemned the video. Kouvr then took to her Instagram stroy to speak extra concerning the state of affairs.

“For a very long time I’ve struggled with my physique picture and the way in which that I’ve regarded,” she wrote. “I used to be by no means the ‘skinny’ lady and I by no means regarded like several of my pals. It’s so onerous to be assured in your self and love your self when the world let you know that [you’re] ‘fats’ or ‘ugly.’ I’ve all the time felt that I’ve by no means been [good] sufficient for anybody and once I regarded within the mirror there was all the time one thing incorrect.”

Photo credit score: Instagram

She continued, saying, “My abdomen was too huge, my thighs touched, my hair was too brief, I wasn’t tall sufficient, I continuously hated the way in which I regarded. It has taken me so lengthy to lastly look within the mirror and never completely hate myself.”

Kouvr then spoke towards tearing folks down due to “the colour of their pores and skin, the shade of their physique, or their peak and measurement.” She defined that physique shaming is “a lot deeper than that remark.”

“Please factor earlier than you’re taking the outing of your day to tear somebody down you can simply as simply raise somebody up,” she stated, concluding her submit. “Let’s unfold positivity.”

Then, Charli stepped in, tweeting, “STOP BODYSHAMING. ITS NOT COOL ITS NOT FUNNY AND ITS NOT A JOKE ITS DISGUSTING AND DISRESPECTFUL.”

STOP BODYSHAMING ITS NOT COOL ITS NOT FUNNY AND ITS NOT A JOKE ITS DISGUSTING AND DISRESPECTFUL xoxo – charli — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) August 10, 2020

“I can’t perceive why some folks suppose it’s okay to speak about somebody’s seems, weight, sexual identification, and many others in a destructive method,” she continued. “This may be hurtful to not solely the individual you’re making enjoyable of but in addition the people who seem like or establish with what you’re saying is a ‘drawback.'”

Story continues

i can’t perceive why some folks suppose it’s okay to speak about somebody’s seems, weight, sexual identification, and many others in a destructive method this may be hurtful to not solely the individual you’re making enjoyable of but in addition the people who seem like or establish with what you’re saying is a “problem” — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) August 10, 2020

She ended her string of tweets, writing, “It’s not that tough to be sort. Words harm irrespective of who you’re.”

it’s not that tough to be sort.

phrases harm irrespective of who you’re. — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) August 10, 2020

This is not the primary time Charli has spoken out about physique shaming. The dancer commented on the topic again in April, however apparently some folks nonetheless have not realized their lesson…

Follow Carolyn on Instagram.

You Might Also Like