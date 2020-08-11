Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome a Baby Girl

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed a baby girl some time over the weekend, so start the countdown to how long it takes for him to to make Gun Dad posts. You know the ones I’m talking about. “You might have her heart, but I have a .22 hyuck yuck yuck.” (Entertainment Tonight)

Tom Holland makes his new girlfriend Instagram official while Lainey ponders what really happened with Zendaya. (Lainey Gossip)

Kanye West is releasing campaign memos now, and surprise! He’s hardline anti-choice and pro-school prayer, which seems like an odd way to ratf*ck Joe Biden, but nothing about this whole thing has made a lick of sense. (Celebitchy)

January Jones is openly thirsting for the LA Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, which I’m sure his girlfriend will love. (Dlisted)

ur damn right I support the boys in blue pic.twitter.com/vdnadPfAtG — Amy (@cableknitjumper) August 9, 2020

‘You’re not really anti-racist’: Jurnee Smollett checks the hypocrisy of Hollywood liberalism. (The Grapevine)

For What To Watch, Kayleigh wrote about Sunset Boulevard, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this yr, and the musical adaptation that wildly missed the purpose of its supply materials. (What To Watch)

From Roxana: Matthew Rhys on Perry Mason, The Americans, and his visitor look on the final episode of Columbo. (GQ)

If you’re an obsessive fan of bodily media like I’m, Disney is reportedly pulling again on releasing 4K discs. If there are some Fox films on the market that you really want, now could be a very good time to seize them. (Digital Bits)

One factor I’d like journalists to do as a substitute of speaking about how “enjoyable” probably the most consequential election in American historical past will probably be is clearly clarify to Americans what Trump is doing to steal it. https://t.co/8l2j0E0LnQ — Perpetual Face Toucher (@BrianByrdman) August 9, 2020

That third Tron film with Jared Leto is lastly taking place for God is aware of what motive. Beats me. (Deadline)

Nikki Haley is taken into account by many to be the highest prospect for the 2024 Republican ticket, so that you higher watch your ass… The Popcorn Factory? (Jezebel)

Fox News Ainsley Earhardt is simply simply now studying that, sure, kids do get COVID-19, and in two horrible flavors. They both get sick, which isn’t nice, or they’re asymptomatic and unfold it like loopy as a result of nobody even suspects they’ve it. But, yup, college will go nice! (The Daily Beast)

If you want a thriller collection with meals, pixiestyx recommends Vivien Chien’s Noodle Shop Mysteries. “Lana has a number of spunk and it’s straightforward to root for her. I like her relationship along with her household and the way Chien is letting it evolve within the books.” What is your favourite thriller collection? (Cannonball Read 12)

CUT MY LIFE INTO PIECES

THIS IS MY CARDBOARD FORT pic.twitter.com/c5dduWrFEY — Papa Roach (@paparoach) August 8, 2020

