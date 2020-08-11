City council presidents from Springfield, three different Mass. Gateway cities, reply to Boston Globe’s endorsement of Sen. Ed Markey

The Boston Globe endorsed Sen. Ed Markey’s re-election bid final month, citing the senator’s lengthy file championing progressive causes.

But in a letter written to the Globe’s editorial board, metropolis council presidents from 4 of the state’s Gateway cities, which incorporates Springfield, Lawrence, New Bedford and Chelsea, stated the senator has ignored their voices.

“We don’t dispute the senator’s leadership on spectrum technology and nuclear arms,” the letter stated. “With due respect, those issues don’t come up very much in our communities.”

Markey is within the midst of a troublesome Democratic main struggle in opposition to Rep. Joe Kennedy III forward of the Sept. 1 election. The Globe endorsement credited Markey with being “ahead of the curve” on issues like cracking down on insider buying and selling, making certain shopper entry to wi-fi expertise and serving to to create a motion to place a freeze on nuclear arms.

“Decades before CNN hosted its first town hall for presidential candidates devoted to climate change, and decades before Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenage activist, was named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year,” Markey labored to make the air we breathe cleaner and to stave off the catastrophic warmth waves, droughts, and rising seas poised to displace tens of millions of individuals all over the world,” the Globe wrote.

The letter, which was not printed by the Globe, was signed by Lawrence City Council President Kendrys Vasquez, Springfield City Council President Justin Hurst, Chelsea City Council President Roy Avellaneda and New Bedford City Council President Joseph Lopes.

Lopes tweeted out the textual content of the letter on Sunday.

Center to the issues raised by the 4 metropolis council presidents was a report by the Globe that Markey spends much less time in Massachusetts than the remainder of the state’s congressional delegation. The letter writers stated the Globe’s endorsement appeared to dismiss this as if it didn’t matter.

“It matters,” the letter learn, “because, if he walked among us, maybe he would remember us when he sat down to write legislation.”

What does matter to their cities, the letter writers stated, is “the exploitation of the American worker, the continued segregation of Massachusetts schools, the vicious legacy of mass incarceration and the inability of most families to afford health care, child care groceries and rent. We wish Senator Markey had been a leader on any one of those.”

According to Globe’s Deputy Managing Editor Marjorie Pritchard, the Globe receives about 100 letters a day. Pritchard stated the Globe obtained the letter on Friday afternoon, July 31, and {that a} followup electronic mail from Avellaneda on July 31 ought to have triggered an automatic electronic mail that the letters editor was on trip. The letter editor returned from trip Monday to study the letter had already been launched publically by the councilors on their very own. The Globe didn’t reject the letter, Pritchard stated.

Hurst instructed MassStay Monday that the letter was a collaboration between the councilors and that the Kennedy marketing campaign was additionally concerned.

“When our districts are crying out for assistance, whether it’s COVID-19 or other things, I did not see Sen. Markey out here in Springfield,” Hurst stated. “The sad part about it is until this past Sunday I still hadn’t seen Ed Markey out here in Springfield to even run his race.”