Controversial Unaired ‘Black-ish’ Episode Added to Hulu Two Years After Being Pulled From ABC

Back in 2018, an episode of ABC‘s Black-ish was mysteriously and abruptly shelved, never hitting the network or any streaming platforms. Today, the 22-minute long episode, titled “Please, Baby, Please,” will be available to watch for the first time on Hulu, creator Kenya Barris announced on Twitter.

“Please, Baby, Please” was made in November 2017 in reaction to one year of the Trump presidency. The Season 4 episode shows Dre (Anthony Anderson) reading a bedtime story to his infant son about the world he was born into, beginning with how Trump got elected and detailing the events of the past year. “Please, Baby, Please” blends illustrations and animation with news footage of Trump’s speeches, the NFL kneeling protests and the 2017 Charlottesville rally. “When you’re putting a baby to sleep, you’re trying to soothe whatever anxieties they’re having,” Barris advised the Hollywood Reporter in 2018. “So, this was about me trying to pat the butt of the country and soothe people.”

The controversial episode was initially slated to premiere in the course of the second half of Black-ish Season 4, however was pulled from the premiere schedule by ABC. In March 2018, an ABC spokesperson advised Deadline that the episode was shelved as a consequence of “creative differences.”

Over two years later, Barris requested Walt Disney Television to rethink and make “Please, Baby, Please” obtainable. “I cannot wait for everyone to finally see the episode for themselves and, as was the case nearly three years ago, we hope it inspires some much-needed conversation — not only about what we were grappling with then or how it led to where we are now, but conversations about where we want our country to go moving forward and, most importantly, how we get there together,” he wrote.

