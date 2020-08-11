Did Demi Lovato Meet Max Ehrich on Instagram? Fans Debate Their ‘Anniversary’

Singer Demi Lovato has been in high-profile relationships along with her Camp Rock co-star Joe Jonas and actor Wilmer Valderrama, who she met on the set of a PSA. But the media has but to determine how she met her fiance, Max Ehrich. Here’s why some consider they related on Instagram.

Demi Lovato is engaged to actor Max Ehrich

Lovato and Ehrich went public with their relationship in May 2020, making their standing official in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck with U” music video. From there, they continued to submit photographs and movies collectively. Then, on July 22, Ehrich proposed, and Lovato accepted.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” Lovato wrote on social media, asserting their engagement. “It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.” She continued, writing, “I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you.”

They celebrated their anniversary

RELATED: Why Demi Lovato Called Her Romance With Max Ehrich ‘Life Imitating Art’

Just a few weeks later, on August 7, 2020, Ehrich and Lovato went out for his or her second “date night” as an engaged couple. They went to one in all Lovato’s favourite eating places, Nobu, getting dressed up and posting for the event, which they referred to as an anniversary.

Ehrich wrote on a photograph of the 2 kissing, “i love u baby happy anniversary.” Both shared extra pictures of their Instagram Stories from their evening out, during which they had been accompanied by buddies Chloe (of the band Chloe and Nash) and wonder YouTuber Nikita Dragun.

How lengthy have Lovato and Ehrich been collectively?

While the media reported this was their five-month anniversary, that will imply Lovato and Ehrich started courting in early March 2020. However, some assume they might have been collectively for at the least a month earlier than that, that means that they celebrated six months as a pair in August 2020.

In late March 2020, the 2 flirted on Instagram and hinted at their relationship. A supply informed E!, “Demi and Max have been seeing each other for a few weeks now,” including, “they have been quarantining together at Demi’s house and it’s going really well.” From this timeline, it seems like they began courting in late February or early March.

Fans debate how they met

Demi Lovato attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

RELATED: How Did Demi Lovato and Her Boyfriend Max Ehrich Meet?

While each Ehrich and Lovato are within the leisure trade, there’s no proof to counsel they met by means of a undertaking (regardless of having labored on the Disney Channel across the similar time). And, in line with a fan on Instagram, they didn’t meet by means of a courting app or a good friend, however on the social media platform itself.

“it was literally a stan that brought max to demis attention,” wrote the Instagram consumer on Ehrich’s anniversary submit. When questioned, they added that the singer noticed “a screenshot of him liking and commenting on her post” within the individual’s Instagram Stories. “She went and followed him back and i guess they fell in love very quickly once they met.”