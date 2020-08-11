Does Lindsay Lohan Remember The Secret Handshake From “The Parent Trap”?

While the movie might have come out 22 years in the past, Lindsay Lohan was solely 11 years previous on the time.

We had been first launched to the proficient Lindsay Lohan method again in 1998 when she debuted in none aside from “The Parent Trap”. Lohan, who starred alongside Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson, fully stole the present, securing her spot in Hollywood for good! Throughout the movie, Lohan’s character, Annie Parker, showcases a flowery secret handshake shared between her and her household’s butler, Martin.

While the movie might have come out 22 years in the past, many people are questioning whether or not Lindsay nonetheless remembers the handshake or not! Luckily, she stopped by "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen the place she answered that very query and shock followers with a bit one thing additional, too!

The Secret Handshake

“The Parent Trap”, which had initially been made in 1961, was re-made in 1998 starring the incomparable, Lindsay Lohan. The actress not solely starred as one character however two! Despite followers considering Lohan was really a twin within the movie, she was merely simply that proficient, with using a physique double, in fact. Playing Hallie and Annie Parker wasn’t a breeze for Lohan, contemplating switching from an American to a Brit wasn’t a bit of cake.

Although the accents, costume modifications, and completely different hairstyles had been quite a bit to place up with, there’s one factor that Lohan actually needed to lockdown, and that was her character’s secret handshake. Annie Parker, Lohan’s British character, shares a candy handshake along with her household’s butler, Martin. After dropping her off at camp, Martin and Annie give a go at their well-known handshake. Lohan is then seen having to show her twin that very same very handshake for her to be taught! With studying it from begin to end and having to movie it numerous instances, many individuals surprise if Lindsay Lohan nonetheless remembers it or not.

Well, seems, Lindsay Lohan does, in reality, bear in mind your entire handshake! The star paid a go to to “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen the place the 2 reminisced over her previous roles, together with “The Parent Trap”. After speaking concerning the well-known handshake, Andy not solely discovered that Lindsay nonetheless knew it however acquired himself his very personal tutorial! During the aftershow, Lindsay taught Andy Cohen the best way to do it!

Although she had a tough begin entering into the groove of it, she managed to show him from begin to end, hip bumps and all! Considering the movie is effectively over 20 years previous, it’s fairly spectacular that Lindsay nonetheless remembers the best way to do it, not to mention educate another person to do it as effectively. Now, get to watching “The Parent Trap”, seize a buddy and shake issues up with Annie and Martin’s secret handshake.

