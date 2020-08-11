Dwayne Johnson tops the record, once more

CLOSE Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Springsteen and Pink all criticize the Trump administration’s response to the George Floyd protests and the worldwide pandemic. USA TODAY

Dwayne Johnson remains to be on high.

The motion star is the No. 1 highest-paid actor on Forbes’ annual record, for the second 12 months in a row. But this time, he is not joined by 4 Marvel Avengers within the high ten, as he was final 12 months.

Many of the new class of top-earners bought a piece of their massive paychecks from Netflix and different streaming companies. Forbes’ payday estimates replicate earnings between June 1, 2019, and June 1, 2020. The record of highest-paid feminine actors, which Scarlett Johansson led with $56 million final 12 months, shall be out subsequent month.

Dwayne Johnson, middle, tops the Forbes record of highest-paid actors in 2020. Ryan Reynolds and Mark Wahlberg are the next-highest earners (Photo: Martin E. Klimek, Robert Hanashiro, Todd Plitt; USA TODAY)

Here’s a take a look at who’s on the record and what they made:

Dwayne Johnson

Earnings estimate: $87.5 million

Along with cashing an enormous verify for his Netflix movie “Red Notice” – Forbes studies it was value $23.5 million – Johnson remains to be promoting his profitable Under Armour line, full with sneakers, garments and headphones. The massive checks will maintain coming in, as he plans to make his DC superhero debut.

Ryan Reynolds

Earnings estimate: $71.5 million

Forbes studies that Reynolds made greater than $20 million for every of his latest Netflix movies, “Six Underground” and “Red Notice.” It’s no marvel he provided an enormous reward for a misplaced teddy bear.

Mark Wahlberg

Earnings estimate: $58 million

Wahlberg has made thousands and thousands producing the collection “McMillions” and “Wahl Street.” He had an enormous Netflix film up to now 12 months, too: “Spenser Confidential.”

Ben Affleck

Earnings estimate: $55 million

Yes, he was additionally in a Netflix movie, “The Last Thing He Wanted.” He additionally starred in “The Way Back.”

Earnings estimate: $54 million

Diesel nonetheless bought a “Fast & Furious” pay day – for producing Netflix collection “Fast & Furious Spy Racers” – however the subsequent movie, “F9,” was moved to subsequent 12 months.

Akshay Kumar

Earnings estimate: $48.5 million

The Bollywood star has loads of endorsement offers and can be starring in an Amazon Prime collection referred to as “The End.” He additionally made final 12 months’s record.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Earnings estimate: $45.5 million

Forbes studies that a lot of Miranda’s earnings comes from Disney shopping for the rights to his Broadway manufacturing of “Hamilton,” which is now streaming on Disney Plus. The film adaptation of his Broadway present “In the Heights” is out subsequent 12 months.

Will Smith

Earnings estimate: $44.5 million

No stranger to this Forbes rating, Smith returns to the record due to his regular stream of lead elements and facet initiatives like his Snapchat collection.

Adam Sandler

Earnings estimate: $41 million

Although he is not a box-office draw just like the others on the record and his impartial movie “Uncut Gems” did not earn him a large verify, Sandler’s been profitable on Netflix since signing a four-film deal for $250 million in 2014, Forbes studies. His movie “Murder Mystery” was well-liked on the streamer this 12 months.

Jackie Chan

Earnings estimate: $40 million

The film legend had endorsements, licensing offers and 5 films up to now 12 months.

From 2019: Forbes’ record of highest-paid actors

