Elvis Presley superfan compares The King to Freddie Mercury and Adele

According to arguably one of many greatest Elvis Presley superfans and specialists, Todd Slaughter, there gained’t be one other star that comes near rivalling the facility of the late King – not even Freddie Mercury can measure up.

Elvis died aged 42 in 1977 and in response to Todd, who has been the proprietor of the Elvis Presley Fan Club of Great Britain for 50 years and was the final man to be filmed with The King earlier than his demise, Elvis’s prowess was extra highly effective than that of Queen’s Freddie Mercury.

Speaking forward of the re-release of documentary and live performance movie Elvis: That’s The Way It Is, Todd recollects witnessing the Suspicious Minds singer reside in all his glory and the way he doesn’t suppose we’ll come to see one other performer fairly prefer it.

‘There will never be a star like Elvis Presley again and never a movie made again like that movie,’ he tells Metro.co.uk of That’s The Way It Is, which was first launched 50 years in the past. ‘I guess if you’ve seen Bohemian Rhapsody, which is presumably among the finest dramas a couple of pop star, about Freddie Mercury, that was extremely good.’

Going additional to match Elvis to Freddie, who died in 1991, Todd went on: ‘Queen had been unbelievable. Now in the event you see the management that Freddie Mercury had together with his viewers, then you definately have a look at the management that Elvis had, the outreach he had over his viewers, it was two or thrice larger than Freddie Mercury.

‘The big difference being there were no Live Aid kind of shows in those days. So Elvis was appearing before casino audiences of two and a half thousand people and nobody was really that far from the stage, so it didn’t matter, even in the event you had been sitting on the again you continue to noticed Elvis Presley’s face.’



Todd gained’t speculate on what Elvis’s profession might need been had he continued to carry out

Todd is named showing alongside the singer and actor within the final recognized filmed footage six weeks earlier than his demise, and had a very good relationship with Elvis’ long-term supervisor Colonel Parker.

And, positive, whereas many could wish to think about what Elvis’s profession might need regarded like now, had he continued to carry out for many years extra, Todd is reluctant to even assume.

The superfan had met Elvis a few instances earlier than their remaining 1977 reunion, and he admits Elvis – who was intensely touring – had already modified from their first assembly simply seven years earlier.

He explains: ‘He’d turn into a special form of entertainer. He’d gone on tour, he was doing 150 live shows a yr when Elton John was solely doing 4. [He was doing] schedules that may have killed most individuals, and to some extent most likely completed Elvis off. It was an incredible quantity of effort and power…folks don’t do it as of late.

‘It is so different. When Elvis went on tour he went along with half a dozen of his mates and musicians, when Adele goes on tour she’s obtained 15 folks making up her nails. It’s a special factor, completely totally different.’

The King – who was married to Priscilla Presley, the pair sharing daughter Lisa Marie – launched 24 studio albums over his profession, and appeared in 31 function movies, rising temperatures around the globe, however discovering a staggeringly loyal fanbase within the US.

To this present day, he’s thought-about one of many highest-selling solo artists based mostly on gross sales claims (which vary from 600million to 1billion) – not too long ago being pipped by Garth Brooks to the highest spot.

However, in response to Todd, the star was nonetheless seen as a ‘curio’ to these within the UK.

He says: ‘In the eyes of the public, Elvis was always a curio because nobody saw him over here, he didn’t actually seem on TV over right here. His early materials he made for Ed Sullivan within the states within the 50s was not proven as a result of Elvis was showing behind am advert for [cigarette brand] Lucky Strike, and we solely had one TV community the BBC, and there was no approach the BBC would carry these sorts of programmes that had been peppered with advertisements.’

To Todd, even when Elvis was on the peak of his fame, all rhinestone outfits and unhinged, gyrating hips, he ‘didn’t get the accolades his success deserved’, attributing the obvious in a single day to ‘a snobbery attached to music and films’.

Which is why he’s so impressed with The Way It Is, insisting the movie – which makes use of footage from Todd’s membership’s 1970 worldwide conference in Luxembourg – captures Elvis at his ‘best’.

‘The costumes he’s wearing, it was the first time he was wearing these jumpsuits, but they’ve not time travelled that well,’ Todd says of Elvis’s famous on-stage threads. ‘So [in the film] it looks perfect, but as he got older, that’s the image people remember of Elvis. It’s encapsulated him at the height of his career you couldn’t get a better Elvis.’

