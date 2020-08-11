Every album that has hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this 12 months (to date)

So far this 12 months, 21 totally different albums have hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

“Fine Line” by Harry Styles took the primary high spot of the 12 months.

“My Turn” by Lil Baby stays the 12 months’s longest chief, topping the chart for 5 nonconsecutive weeks.

“Folklore” by Taylor Swift is at present the most well-liked album within the US for a second straight week.

Notching a No. 1 album is without doubt one of the greatest achievements in at this time’s fashionable musical panorama – and it’s grown ever extra unpredictable with the rise of streaming and the decline of pure gross sales.

Billboard started publishing a weekly albums chart in 1956. After a wide range of iterations, the Billboard 200 adopted its present title in 1992.

Today, the chart’s weighted method – which mixes metrics like merchandise bundles, streams, YouTube views, and pure gross sales by way of Nielsen to calculate “equivalent units” – is roundly recognised as essentially the most dependable rating of the most well-liked albums within the US.

So far this 12 months, 21 totally different albums have claimed the highest spot, however solely six of these have managed to hold on for multiple week.

Keep scrolling for an entire checklist in chronological order, up to date weekly.

1. “Fine Line” by Harry Styles

Harry Styles’ 2019 album “Fine Line” debuted at No. 1, then kicked off 2020 on high of the chart for its second straight week.

2. “JackBoys” by JackBoys and Travis Scott

“JackBoys,” Travis Scott’s compilation venture along with his label mates, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on the chart dated January 11, 2020.

3. “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” by Roddy Rich

Roddy Rich’s 2019 debut album returned to No. 1 on the chart dated January 18, 2020, for its second nonconsecutive week on high.

“Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” would go on to spend two extra nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in February, for a complete of 4 weeks on high.

4. “Rare” by Selena Gomez

“Rare” debuted on high of the chart dated January 25, 2020, marking Selena Gomez’s third No. 1 album.

5. “Music to Be Murdered By” by Eminem

“Music to Be Murdered By” debuted on high of the chart dated February 1, 2020, marking Eminem’s historic 10th No. 1 album.

6. “Funeral” by Lil Wayne

“Funeral” debuted on high of the chart dated February 15, 2020, marking Lil Wayne’s fifth No. 1 album.

7. “Changes” by Justin Bieber

“Changes” debuted on high of the chart dated February 29, 2020, marking Justin Bieber’s seventh No. 1 album.

8. “Map of the Soul: 7” by BTS

“Map of the Soul: 7” debuted on high of the chart dated March 7, 2020, marking BTS’ fourth No. 1 album.

9. “My Turn” by Lil Baby

Lil Baby’s sophomore album debuted on high of the chart dated March 14, 2020.

“My Turn” would return to No. 1 in June for 4 consecutive weeks, making it the 12 months’s longest chief with 5 weeks in whole.

10. “Eternal Atake” by Lil Uzi Vert

“Eternal Atake” debuted on high of the chart dated March 21, 2020, marking Lil Uzi Vert’s second No. 1 album.

The album remained at No. 1 for a second consecutive week.

11. “After Hours” by The Weeknd

The Weeknd’s fourth studio album debuted on high of the chart dated April 4, 2020.

“After Hours” remained at No. 1 for a complete month, turning into the primary album to notch 4 consecutive weeks at No. 1 since Drake’s “Scorpion” in 2018.

12. “Blame It on Baby” by DaBaby

“Blame It on Baby” debuted on high of the chart dated May 2, 2020, marking DaBaby’s second No. 1 album.

13. “38 Baby 2” by YoungBoy Never Broke Again

“38 Baby 2” debuted on high of the chart dated May 9, 2020, marking YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s second No. 1 venture.

14. “Here and Now” by Kenny Chesney

“Here and Now” debuted on high of the chart dated May 16, 2020, marking Kenny Chesney’s ninth No. 1 album.

15. “Good Intentions” by Nav

“Good Intentions” debuted on high of the chart dated May 23, 2020, marking Nav’s second No. 1 venture.

16. “High Off Life” by Future

“High Off Life” debuted on high of the chart dated May 30, 2020, marking Future’s seventh No. 1 album.

17. “Wunna” by Gunna

“Wunna” debuted on high of the chart dated June 6, 2020, marking Gunna’s first-ever No. 1 album.

18. “Chromatica” by Lady Gaga

“Chromatica” debuted on high of the chart dated June 13, 2020, marking Lady Gaga’s sixth No. 1 album.

19. “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” by Pop Smoke

“Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” debuted on high of the chart dated July 18, 2020, marking Pop Smoke’s first-ever No. 1 album.

The 20-year-old rapper was killed throughout a house invasion in February.

20. “Legends Never Die” by Juice WRLD

“Legends Never Die” debuted on high of the chart dated July 25, 2020, marking Juice WRLD’s second No. 1 album. The 21-year-old rapper died of an unintended overdose in December.

The album remained at No. 1 for a second consecutive week.

21. “Folklore” by Taylor Swift

“Folklore” debuted on high of the chart dated August 8, 2020, marking Taylor Swift’s seventh No. 1 album.

According to Billboard, “Folklore” offered a whopping 846,000 equal models, making it the most important week for any album since Swift’s earlier launch, 2019’s “Lover.”

A overwhelming majority of these models have been pure gross sales – 615,000, to be precise – making “Folklore” the bestselling launch of 2020 by far.

The album has remained at No. 1 for a second consecutive week.

