Everything We Know About Johnny Depp And Kevin Smith’s Friendship

Kevin Smith and Johnny Depp are two recognizable figures within the film business because of having some spectacular longevity within the enterprise. While they could appear completely different in some ways, the pair have been on good phrases for fairly a while. Their daughters, Harley and Lily, are answerable for that. Harley and Kevin are fairly shut, as are Lily and Johnny, and the youngsters introduced the filmmaker and actor collectively. Both males have loads to stay up for within the close to future.

It is at all times attention-grabbing to see which celebrities rub elbows socially when the media isn’t round, and folks have questioned how Kevin and Johnny got here to be buddies. As it have been, their friendship was one thing that was a very long time coming.

So, how did this friendship come to be? Let’s check out the historical past of Kevin Smith and Johnny Depp’s attention-grabbing friendship!

Their Kids Grew Up Together

To get a greater understanding of how Johnny Depp and Kevin got here to know each other, it is very important look again at how their daughters got here into one another’s lives. After all, it was Harley and Lily that introduced the 2 collectively, regardless of each Kevin and Johnny having been within the business for a while.

In an interview selling their movie Yoga Hosers, Lily and Harley would open up about assembly one another for the very first time. Turns out, this occurred when the pair attended the identical kindergarten again within the day.

Lily would open up about this, saying, “Yeah, we were just talking about this, ’cause Harley had just been at the school for a year or so before I came, and so I remember visiting the classroom and just being the shyest little girl, hiding behind my mom’s legs and stuff. But Harley was one of the first people I actually talked to and opened up to, and she was one of my first friends ever.”

From that time on, the 2 have been buddies, and as all dad and mom shortly study, it’s only a matter of time earlier than the dad and mom have to mingle, as effectively. Since that fateful day, Harley and Lily have been greatest buddies, ultimately working collectively on the large display screen.

Now that Kevin and Johnny had been launched, it was solely a matter of time earlier than they lastly set to work collectively.

Working On Tusk

After their kids grew to become quick buddies, it will take a while for Johnny and Kevin to ultimately work collectively. What’s attention-grabbing to see right here is that few individuals may really acknowledge Johnny when he appeared in a Smith flick.

Johnny Depp has at all times been prepared to tackle oddball characters that require a drastic change in look, and this was the case when he lastly labored with Kevin Smith. For their first characteristic collectively, Johnny would seem in Kevin’s film, Tusk, which was on the smaller finish of issues.

Johnny was hardly recognizable with the make-up and prosthetics that he was carrying, and many individuals couldn’t even inform that it was him! This is a testomony to his skills, in fact, as Johnny Depp has confirmed himself to be a gifted performer many occasions in his illustrious profession. Their daughters even have a small position within the flick, making this an actual household affair.

Now that that they had labored collectively as soon as, individuals have been beginning to marvel when the 2 of them would collaborate once more. In normal, Smith tends to make a lot smaller photos, whereas Johnny has been the star of flicks which have crossed the $1 billion mark on the field workplace. Thankfully, Tusk wouldn’t be the final time that these two would collaborate. What’s extra, is that their daughters would become involved as soon as once more.

The Yoga Hosers Connection

Now that the pair had gotten the prospect to work collectively, followers have been able to see this occur as soon as extra. Thankfully, the pair would make this occur whereas having their youngsters take the lead within the mission.

Yoga Hosers won’t have been the largest film of the 12 months, nevertheless it was a enjoyable mission for everybody to work on. Harley Quinn and Lily received the prospect to be the lead performers within the movie, and this was an enormous alternative for each of them to flex their appearing chops. While that they had expertise already, this was nonetheless a enjoyable alternative that they clearly couldn’t say no to.

As far as Johnny Depp’s involvement within the movie, he was as soon as once more enjoying Guy LaPointe, the identical character that he performed in Tusk, in line with IMDb. This was an amazing probability to see all 4 of them working collectively once more, and it was a pleasant signal that it was time for his or her daughters to step up and take the lead.

Having been buddies for therefore lengthy, it is smart that Johnny and Kevin have labored collectively. Let’s hope that this won’t be the final time that these legends collaborate with their youngsters.

