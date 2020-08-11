Former Airport Worker Rates Celebs’ Politeness In Viral TikTookay Including Kendall…

The TikTookay star went by way of quite a lot of celebs within the movies.



Picture:

PA/TikTookay Picture:PA/TikTookay



A TikTookay consumer has posted a sequence of movies sharing her experiences with quite a lot of celebrities together with Kendall Jenner, Nicki Minaj and Noah Centineo, whereas working at Los Angeles International Airport.

A former airport employee at LAX has posted a sequence of TikTookay movies, detailing her interactions with quite a lot of celebs and rated their politeness.

The TikTookay consumer, @_sincindy, has shared 4 elements to the clips, describing varied encounters together with optimistic and detrimental ones.

The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez Reveals Which Celeb He’d ‘Love To Date’

In the movies, she charges quite a lot of celebs together with Kendall Jenner, Nicki Minaj, To All The Boys star Noah Centineo and Jeffree Star.

Describing her expertise with the pregnant ‘Superbass’ rapper, she gave her a two out of 10, claiming: “I do know some individuals are gonna come for me for this one however two out of 10, she was an enormous b***h.”

The TikTookay star defined her interplay with Nicki Minaj.



Picture:

TikTookay Picture:TikTookay



She added: “[She] wouldn’t get off the aircraft until everybody else got off which she can’t do because the flight attendants need to get off and she was rude to my co-worker. I was a fan before I met her. After… yeah, no.”

Describing her interplay with Kendall, she went on to additionally give her the identical rating, including: “Literally a two out of 10, every time she flew out she was not really friendly to anybody and just walked around really arrogant so, yeah.”

Next, she went on to the Netflix star, saying: “Noah Centineo, he was a ten out of ten. Super good, tremendous pleasant, he got here as much as me to ask for instructions to baggage declare and the place to seek out his escort.”

Cindy met Robert Pattinson whereas working at LAX.



Picture:

TikTookay Picture:TikTookay



Cindy additionally rated Twilight star Robert Pattinson, explaining: “10 out of 10, he was nice, asked how my day was, I told him to have a nice flight, he told me ‘thank you’ and gave me a wink.

“13-year-old me almost passed out on the floor.”

The TikTookay consumer additionally added a separate two movies, the place she shared a narrative time together with her followers about her encounter with make-up guru Jeffree Star, explaining how good he was on the events she had met him.

He even recognised that she was utilizing his model of highlighter!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News