Harry Styles Becomes The Second One Direction Member To Top Billboard Hot 100 Chart

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 29: Harry Styles performs dwell on stage at iHeartRadio Secret Session … [+] with Harry Styles on the Bowery Ballroom on February 29, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Getty Images for iHeartRadio



Harry Styles has earned his first Billboard Hot 100 single together with his funk-pop monitor, “Watermelon Sugar,” which jumped from No. 7 to the coveted No. 1 spot within the week ending Aug. 6.

Styles is now the second One Direction bandmate to earn a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1. Zayn Malik, the primary to exit the band and go solo in March 2015, earned a No. 1 single with “Pillowtalk” in 2016.

The single debuted in November 2019 as the primary promotional single of the singer-songwriter’s sophomore album, Fine Line. The album marked the third-biggest week of the yr for an album within the U.S., capturing 478,000 equal album models within the week ending Dec. 19, in accordance with Nielsen Music.

The former One Direction member’s beforehand highest-charting single was “Sign of the Times” from his profitable 2017 debut album, Harry Styles. Billboard cites varied causes contributing to the music’s total success that led it to clench the highest spot.

The monitor—at the moment main Billboard’s Digital Song’s Sales chart—was up 614% to 63,000 downloads bought within the week ending Aug. 6, in accordance with Nielsen Music/MRC Data. “Watermelon Sugar” can also be No. 2 on the Radio Songs chart, behind The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Billboard stories.

“Watermelon Sugar” was additionally obtainable for buy on the singer’s official net retailer in three bodily/digital combos in the course of the monitoring week.

“Consumers could buy cassette and vinyl singles (priced at $14.98-$15.98), with each purchase including a digital download; the download (the sale of which contributed to the latest tracking week) would be sent upon purchase, with physical versions due to arrive at a later date,” Billboard mentioned.

On July 30, the official Harry Styles YouTube account launched a video offering viewers with a behind the scenes look into Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” music video. A couple of days later, the account launched a brief misplaced tour visible clip on Aug. 3.

In honor of National Watermelon Day on Aug. 3, the singer’s followers took to social media to pattern #WatermelonSugarDay in commemorate Styles’ single and the Fine Line period, sharing the “Watermelon Sugar” music video and clips of Styles performing the monitor on Saturday Night Live.