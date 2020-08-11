Harry Styles (Watermelon Sugar) tops Billboard Hot 100 for 1st time

“Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles bolted up from number-seven to number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 for the chart dated August 15. This marks his first time topping the singles chart in his profession after a few earlier top-10 hits. And it makes him the second former member of One Direction to succeed in the summit after Zayn, who went in his personal path as a solo artist earlier than the remainder of the band formally went on hiatus.

Styles’s earlier highest charting single was “Sign of the Times,” the lead single from his eponymous first solo album in 2017. That music debuted at number-four on the Hot 100, however that was as excessive because it ever received. He then returned to the highest 10 in 2020 when the ballad “Adore You” progressively rose as excessive because the number-six spot. As that music was hovering within the high 20, “Watermelon Sugar” was having its personal ascent, reaching the highest 10 however not surpassing “Adore You’s” mark till this week, when it received a lift from a sale at Styles’s internet retailer and digital retailers.

SEE2021 Grammy Predictions: Record of the Year



The solely different One Direction member to high the charts was Zayn, who left the band in 2015 and debuted at number-one in 2016 along with his first ever solo single, “Pillowtalk.” Zayn then peaked at number-two with one other single he launched that 12 months, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” with Taylor Swift. So at that time he had the two highest-charting singles for One Direction alums. Until now.

But does “Watermelon Sugar” give Styles his greatest probability on the Grammys? As of this writing we rank “Adore You” increased than “Watermelon Sugar” in our odds for each Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Until now it was the upper charting single, and the sentimental love music matches Grammy voters’ common preferences higher than the bawdier “Watermelon Sugar” does. But there’s little question that huge hits usually eclipse their competitors within the Grammys’ high classes the place nominations are involved, so perhaps “Sugar” might be sweeter. Vote under to tell us which music you assume provides him the higher probability at awards success.

PREDICTthe Grammys now; change as usually as you want till nominees are introduced



Be certain to make your Grammy predictions in order that report executives and high title stars can see how their music is faring in our Grammy odds. Don’t be afraid to leap in now since you may maintain altering your predictions till nominees are introduced. And be part of within the fierce debate over the 2021 Grammys happening proper now with Hollywood insiders in our music boards. Read extra Gold Derby leisure information.