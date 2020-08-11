Highlights Of The August fifth Episode Of AEW Dynamite

Well, we lastly know who has medication on board Below Deck Med Season 5. Last night time, bosun Malia White went behind Hannah Ferrier’s again and reported the chief stew for having Valium and a weed pen of their cabin. The episode concluded with a tense stand-off between Captain Sandy and Hannah however supplied no decision for followers apart from an ominous “To Be Continued.” Uh oh.

Below Deck Mediterranean has been teasing the storyline for just a few weeks (Malia even previewed it in a shady Instagram submit final week), however final night time, the bosun tried to defend her choice throughout a heated interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “Hannah appears to have brought something on board, and you seem to be the one who took a picture and showed Sandy,” recapped host Andy Cohen. “Did you see the Valium and weed pen in the bathroom, or did you think she was kidding?”

Malia defined that when Hannah had a panic assault after Chef Kiko’s departure, she noticed her roommate take Valium in an try and get her anxiousness underneath management, however she “didn’t see the weed pen” at the moment. “I think in that moment when she asked for Valium is when it really hit me that those were the pills that she was taking every night all season,” she stated. “That’s when it became a real serious thing for me.”

“Did you text Sandy about Hannah because it was your duty to, or because you were upset about the bunk-swapping debacle?” requested Cohen. “I already had my bunk at that point, so, yeah, it was because it was my duty to,” replied Malia. “I don’t want to lose my licensing.”

The Below Deck Med star went on to say that she has “never had a crew member taking narcotics” prior to now, and defined that “it’s not an automatic termination, but that is up to the captain. It depends what they find, and how they feel having that crew member at sea.”

When Cohen tried to defend Hannah, who has suffered from anxiousness and panic assaults previously, by saying that “Valium is not an illegal drug,” Malia insisted that “it’s not legal to take Valium on a yacht unsupervised, whether you have a prescription or not.”

“Hannah knows that what she was doing was wrong,” concluded Malia. “She knows that it’s against the rules.”

Of course, Hannah being Hannah, the chief stew has lots to say concerning the incident, as nicely. Hannah stay tweeted the episode, and in direction of the tip, she shared her personal picture of the medication in query. “I like Malia’s arranging skills,” wrote Hannah. “So that’s prescribed Valium, CBD (which is legal in Spain), a lighter (not sure what this has to do with anything) and my passport holder… And for anyone who’s interested the prescription is on the other side of the box as shown…”

Will Hannah be fired for having Valium and a weed pen on board? Will Malia be capable to haul anchor together with her head up Sandy’s ass? Tune in subsequent week to search out out!

Below Deck Mediterranean airs each Monday at 9/8c on Bravo.

Where to stream Below Deck Mediterranean