How Tracee Ellis Ross Out-Diana Ross’ed Her Mom in ‘The High Note’

Tracee Ellis Ross’s mom is the legendary singer Diana Ross. Ellis Ross has made her personal mark within the leisure business. She has been the star of profitable tv reveals Girlfriends and Black-ish and produced her personal spinoff Mixed-ish. She performs a singer in her new film The High Note and he or she might have even out-Diana Rossed her personal mom!

The High Note is now out there on digital, DVD and Blu-ray. In the bonus options, Ellis Ross, screenwriter Flora Greeson and director Nisha Ganatra speak about turning Ellis Ross right into a rock star.

Tracee Ellis Ross needed the position of Grace Davis in ‘The High Note’

Grace Davis is the fictional rock star in The High Note. Her heyday was up to now so she has been touring and releasing biggest hits albums. Her assistant, Maggie (Dakota Johnson), encourages her to launch new music as an alternative.

“I have been tracking this script for about eight months, nine months,” Ellis Ross mentioned. “From the moment I read it I was like I am getting this movie.”

Greeson mentioned she give up her job at an company to concentrate on screenwriting, and he or she actually impressed Ellis Ross.

“She’s a 27-year-old dynamo who wrote a great script,” Ellis Ross mentioned.

Tracee Ellis Ross stored her singing a secret

For most of her profession, Ellis Ross targeted on performing. Ganatra mentioned she didn’t even know if Ellis Ross may sing herself after they met.

“We cast Tracee Ellis Ross without having heard her sing yet,” Ganatra mentioned. “We were just so overcome by her talent and her ability but also huge relief.”

Ellis Ross acknowledged her mom’s legacy, however created somebody new in The High Note.

“I come from a legacy of singing,” Ellis Ross. “Obviously Grace Davis is nothing like my mom but it is a world that I know.”

One space during which Davis can compete with Diana Ross is glamorous trend.

“The wardrobe for Grace Davis has been more than wardrobe,” Ellis Ross mentioned. “It’s been flavor. Strong, elegant, polished, guarded and expensive.”

Sarah Aarons created the Grace Davis music for ‘The High Note’

When making a fictional rock star, The High Note filmmakers employed an actual musician. Sarah Aarons wrote three songs for Grace Davis.

“When we were putting together the music for the movie, we saw this New York Times piece on Sarah Aarons,” Ganatra mentioned. “She just is so humble and quiet about her immense talent. She just churns out hit after hit after hit.”

When Aarons and Ellis Ross hit it off, Greeson noticed her screenplay come to life.

“She came and visited the set,” Greeson mentioned. “Then her and Tracee sat at the piano in Capital Studios and played the song that Sarah wrote for the film.”

The first recording session was emotional.

“[Ellis Ross] just started singing, and then Sarah started singing,” Ganatra mentioned. “Everybody got really teary and Tracee got teary, Sarah got teary and they hugged each other. It was a really beautiful moment.”