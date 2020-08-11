‘I come from a Black and Jewish household’

Nick Cannon realized he comes from a Jewish household after making anti-Semitic feedback. (Fabrizio Benschz/Reuters)

Nick Cannon needs to atone for making anti-Semitic feedback. The Masked Singer host, 39, appeared on the American Jewish Committee’s on-line program AJC Advocacy Anywhere for a candid dialog with Rabbi Noam Marans. Cannon and Marans, AJC’s director of interreligious and intergroup relations, have been assembly in latest weeks so the comic can higher perceive the impression of his “hurtful words.”

“I must first say, I’m sorry,” Cannon mentioned in the beginning of the hourlong dialog on Monday. He in contrast the scenario he’s discovered himself in to when his youngsters, whom he shares with Mariah Carey, go exterior “and throw rocks.”

“When a rock hits someone, the first thing you do is say ‘I apologize’ … and then we’ll deal with why you were throwing rocks,” Cannon defined. “My words hurt people.”

The comic apologized final month after the June 30 episode of his Cannon’s Class podcast made headlines. The anti-Semitic feedback got here throughout Cannon’s interview with Richard Griffin, aka Professor Griff, who as soon as induced controversy of his personal with anti-Semitic statements he made when he was a part of Public Enemy. Fallout was swift, as ViacomCBS severed ties with Cannon.

Cannon defined his “goal” is to “break down the walls and barriers amongst communities and bring us closer together. It truly is time to get rid of all of the things that divide us and utilize this moment.”

Cannon repeatedly referred to himself as a “sacrificial lamb” — though Marans mentioned he didn’t view him that approach. The musician added that he hopes to carry collectively the Black and Jewish communities and is constructing group facilities in disenfranchised areas. Cannon famous that the aim shouldn’t be “two oppressed” teams “going at each other.”

“A lot of people may have been upset that I apologized, but I feel like that’s what someone of true character is actually supposed to do when they hurt someone,” he mentioned. “Now, let’s get through this process of truth and reconciliation.”

Marans famous how each the Black and Jewish communities expertise hate. He mentioned that Jewish individuals are “the most attacked people on the basis of faith,” and Black individuals are “the most attacked people on the basis of race.”

“When they hate, they don’t discriminate,” Marans mentioned. “African-Americans and Jews in this country have to fight the common enemy of hate.”

Cannon, who’s finding out to get his PhD at Howard University School of Divinity to turn out to be a theologian, mentioned he has realized loads by educating himself in latest weeks. He has met with leaders within the Jewish group, learn new books and attended a Shabbat dinner. However, one of the crucial eye-opening calls after the controversy got here from his mother.

“My mother has been calling me every single day since this happened with so much family history. My great-grandfather was a Spanish rabbi. He’s a Sephardic Jewish man. So, as much heat as I’ve been catching from the public and the outside, this hit home for my family in a real way because I come from a Black and Jewish family on my mother’s side,” Cannon revealed. He mentioned he didn’t need to disclose that earlier and make it look like he was looking for “an excuse” for what he mentioned. However, it was one thing he had beforehand mentioned with Marans.

During the dialogue, it was clear there’s one level the rabbi and Cannon have but to search out frequent floor on.

Cannon was requested concerning the position Louis Farrakhan has performed within the Black group and if he’s keen to publicly name Farrakhan out for the Nation of Islam chief’s anti-Semitic rhetoric. Cannon known as it a “difficult question” and tried to elucidate how he seems on the good that Farrakhan has performed for the Black group.

“I can never stand for anything hateful … I can never stand for anything that does harm or treachery to a community,” Cannon replied. “I can’t ever throw away a leader to the Black community … I can condemn the message, but I can never condemn the messenger.”

Marans mentioned he discovered Cannon’s reply to be “not fully satisfactory,” explaining, “The not good trouble that you got into was because the narratives that you had heard from others as your leaders. And therefore, because you have gone down this road, you have a responsibility I think to call it out.”

“Absolutely,” Cannon replied. “I take full blame for everything that I said.”

Monday marked Cannon’s first look on a Jewish program.

