In the SS′ Service: Female guards at Germany′s Ravensbrück focus camp | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and past | DW

Bad conscience? Regret? Maria Mandl didn’t remotely expertise both of these. “There was nothing dangerous concerning the camp,” stated the senior overseer of the all-women’s focus camp in Ravensbrück, Germany. The 36-year-old was hanged in 1948 after a Krakow court docket sentenced her to dying as a conflict prison.

Her profession of cruelty is a part of the brand new exhibition about feminine focus camp guards on the memorial website. Over 140,000 individuals, primarily ladies, from over 30 nations have been interred in Ravensbrück,80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Berlin, between 1939 and 1945. The camp was additionally the principle coaching and recruiting place for feminine guards. 3,300 of them labored in Ravensbrück.

German shepherds have been used as guard canines on the Ravensbrück camp

The Austrian Maria Mandl was precisely what the self-proclaimed proponents of the “grasp race” wished their feminine guards to be: loyal and cruel.

Someone like Mandl may go locations below the perverse hierarchy of the Nazis. In 1942, after three years in Ravensbrück, she was transferred to work on the dying camp Auschwitz. There, she created the Women’s Orchestra of Auschwitz that was pressured to play music throughout prisoner transports and executions.

In 1940, after World War II had begun, the feminine guards turned subsumed below Hitler’s elite dying squad the SS (Schutzstaffel, Protection Squadron in English.) The freshly designed and up to date exhibition, “In the SS’s Service,” first conceived in 2004, doesn’t shirk from particulars. The location of the exhibition was additionally rigorously thought of: The previous barracks for feminine camp guards, proper subsequent to the previous camp. Only a wall and barbed wire separated the perpetrators from their victims.

Female guard Johanna Langefeld lived together with her son on the camp

‘You are a woman, however I can hit you’

Audio recordsdata of the torment and capricious abuse carried out on the prisoners can be heard within the exhibition. Some of the interviews with witnesses are greater than 20 years previous. Ursula Winska from Poland, for instance, explains in a video how Maria Mandl beat an older lady particularly brutally on a pathway within the camp. When a fellow inmate got here to her assist, she in flip ended up within the bunker. For months after, she was hit within the face day-after-day with the mocking remark: “You are a woman, however I can hit you.”

There have been some feminine guards who sometimes confirmed some humanity. According to a different Polish prisoner, Henryka Stanecka, her group of prisoners have been permitted a dip within the lake after ending a muddy day’s work in a sugar beet subject. “One guard even gave us a towel,” Stanecka stated.

The important requirement to work on the camp was loyalty to the Nazi social gathering

‘Attractive as senseless meeting line work’

The longer the conflict went, the tougher it turned for the Nazis to seek out volunteer guards. New workers have been recruited via commercials in newspapers. The phrases “focus camp” didn’t characteristic in these job descriptions. For instance, a 1944 advert within the Hannoverscher Kurier learn: “Looking for wholesome feminine staff aged 20-40 for a place in navy service.” Compensation was accorded primarily based on tariffs for public servants. Furthermore, the position promised: “Free lodging, catering and clothes (uniform).”

Prospects like this have been sufficient for a lot of ladies to volunteer. One lady recognized solely as Waltraut G. was amongst them. In a 2003 interview, she defined that she took the job for monetary causes. She was the oldest of 5 siblings. “So I actually didn’t give it some thought for too lengthy, all I believed was: If I can earn extra there then I’ll take the job.” Anna G. additionally had no scruples in taking the job. She discovered the work within the camp fairly merely “engaging as senseless meeting line work,” like in a manufacturing unit.

Only some went to trial

Apparently, solely a really small variety of the guards stop or expressed any sort of opposition. But, says exhibition curator Simone Erpel “we’ve discovered no indication that anybody who stop or voiced any sort of opposition was persecuted in any manner.

“That is essential as a result of after the conflict the guards stated of their protection, that they’d have been thrown right into a focus camp had they dared to refuse to observe orders, however we discover no indication of that, so it should have been potential for them to make their very own choices,” Erpel says.

Curator and historian Simone Erpel put the exhibition collectively

The majority of feminine camp guards had little to concern after the conflict. Only 77 of them needed to stand trial, in line with Erpel, who can be a historian. Death sentences, like within the case of Maria Mandl, or lengthy jail sentences have been uncommon. Later investigations have been largely with out consequence for these geriatric feminine camp guards who have been nonetheless alive. Most lately, proceedings in eight circumstances have been formally closed in February 2020 by the German state of Brandenburg, the place Ravensbrück is situated: seven as a result of the defendants have been unable to be questioned or attend hearings and one due to a scarcity of enough proof.

Some feminine guards have been put in US prisoner of conflict camps in 1945

A real Nazi uniform?

“Not responsible” — that is how the few feminine guards whose circumstances did make it to trial pleaded. As far because the perpetrators have been involved, that was all that wanted to be stated. None stated something that would have helped their victims in any respect. This chapter of German case regulation is now “historical past” — 75 years after the liberation of the Ravensbrück camp — in line with one state prosecutor, in an interview that may be heard on the exhibition.

There can be a room which offers with “Facts and Fiction.” This seems to be on the determine of the feminine camp guard in literature and movie, together with the commerce in Nazi memorabilia. Next to the novel The Reader by Bernhard Schlink, which has been translated into 50 languages and made right into a film with Kate Winslet, you possibly can see a field-gray SS uniform. “It may very well be a pretend,” the accompanying textual content reads, explaining the unsure origin of the piece of clothes — however there’s a feminine guard’s cap that’s undoubtedly actual. It was given to the Ravensbrück museum by a former French prisoner.

Doll in SS uniform

A doll in an SS uniform

Around the ultimate nook of the exhibition yow will discover a glass cupboard with a doll in it. Her identify is Silken Floss and she or he is an motion determine primarily based on the principle character in Frank Miler’s 2008 film The Spirit. Scarlett Johansson performs the hero in a story primarily based on a comic book journey by Will Eisner from the 1940s and ’50s. The unique comedian is a criminal offense thriller with mystical and comedic parts. The doll within the memorial at Ravensbrück has blonde hair and wears an SS uniform. You can purchase issues like this very simply on-line — however you may additionally discover that in dangerous style.